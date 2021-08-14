Thank a farmer: Lynne Brown

For Lynne Brown, being a farmer means building the future and helping others. Brown farms 1,500 acres, his own, rented acres and custom work, in Danforth. Most of that is in corn and soybeans, but he does have 60 acres of wheat.

He practices minimum tillage.

“We have to leave the land in better shape than what we started with,” he says.

He says he tends to be optimistic about the future of farming. “Looking backward doesn’t do anything,” he says.

Of the need for farming, he simply says, “everybody’s still eating.”

Brown is moved by the good moments as he sees his crop grow and then hopes in the fall that he will have a good harvest. It’s exciting to see ears begin to develop on the corn, the pods come out on the soybean plants or the heads emerge on the wheat.

“You know,” he says, “that you are going to be feeding people.”

Brown’s father was a farmer and both his grandfathers were farmers, too. He and his wife, Madonna, will have been married for 47 years this November. They are the parents of son Jason.

Jason and his wife, Karlie, are the parents of the three Brown grandchildren, granddaughter Destiny and grandsons Porter and Parker.

Jason is strongly connected to farming as a service technician for Case IH, helps on the farm, helps with seed sales and helps with the treating business.

Brown’s path to farming is also rooted in education. He studied agriculture at Kankakee Community College and then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from the University of Illinois. His degree was in animal science, but he also gathered a strong background in economics and accounting. Today, those studies still provide him with good insight, he says. He has been a crop insurance adjuster for 21 years.

He participated in both 4-H and FFA when he was eligible and then went on to give back as a 4-H leader for 30 years, working with the Danforth Blue Ribbon club. He’s participated in lots of Iroquois County Fairs and the first year he showed as a youngster, exhibiting sheep, was the year that the Iroquois County Fair moved to its current location in Crescent City.

He’s active in the community in other ways. He’s a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and serves on the Foundation Board for Prairieview Lutheran, a skilled nursing home facility.

He also takes an active role with the Farm Bureau. He has been on the board of the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau for the past eight to 10 years. He is a strong supporter of Ag in the Classroom, a Farm Bureau program that teaches schoolchildren about agriculture.

“We are all affected by agriculture one way or another,” he says, “and it is important for the next generation to understand agriculture.”

The Farm Bureau, he adds, is the voice of agriculture, working on a variety of issues, including livestock, land use, drainage and checkoffs and conservation. The Farm Bureau is a way of getting grassroots opinions to the legislators at the local, state and national level.

There’s also a great concern about regulations. Brown points to the “Waters of the United States” act and the way the government can overreach when it comes to telling farmers what they can and cannot do.

“If you have a puddle,” he says, “some in the government want to control it.”

For some 35 years at the Iroquois County Fair, Brown assisted with the stand of the Ford-Iroquois Pork Producers. Running the stand meant he was an active advocate for farmers. He demonstrated — and continues to demonstrate — in a very real way, that pork is nutritious and delicious.

Brown cooks 5,000-6,000 pork chops and pork burgers a year. Many of those are grilled to support fundraisers for various agricultural groups. But he’s also been the grillmaster for birthday parties and weddings — and even a funeral.

He works on a 16-foot grill, moving on down the line. He can do as many as 500 chops at once.

Here are a few tips from Brown for selecting and turning those chops out just right:

• Select a chop that has a nice pink color. Look for some marbling, too. And the bone-in chops have the most flavor.

• Apply a seasoning that’s a mix of salt, paprika, garlic salt, onion salt and chili powder.

• Lastly, don’t overcook them.