Riverside hikes minimum wage — immediately

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the current minimum wage rate in Illinois. </em>

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County’s largest employer is not waiting for the state’s new minimum wage hike to go into effect before raising its wages.

Riverside Healthcare announced Wednesday that it has recently moved to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour, stating it is in part a proactive attempt to retain and recruit talent, while at the same time providing a wage that “reflects the changing economic environment.”

The plan went into place on July 11.

The increased pay rate does not affect those earning above this compensation level.

With a workforce of more than 3,000, Riverside Healthcare is Kankakee County’s largest employer.

Currently, the state’s minimum wage is $11 per hour. The wage level is set to increase to $12 per hour on Jan. 1, 2022, and will increase by an additional $1 per hour until it reaches $15 per hour in 2025.

An employee making $11 an hour and working a 40-hour week, their weekly pay would be $440 or $22,880 per year. When the wage is bumped up to $15 an hour, the weekly pay increases to $600, or $31,200 a year.

“As an organization, we pride ourselves on providing outstanding care,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside’s president and CEO. “Maintaining a competitive wage structure throughout the system is one way to help us hire outstanding people and make sure our patients continue to get the care to which they have become accustomed.”

The healthcare provider’s administration added it has and will continue to participate in several salary surveys each year to ensure its compensation remains competitive within the healthcare market as well as with similar roles in competing industries throughout the region.

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, applauded Riverside for taking this step before state requirements dictate such a move.

Nugent said throughout his visits to area manufacturers and commercial businesses, there have been other companies who have implemented similar wage adjustments.

But, he noted, when the region’s largest employer makes the move, it can provide a ripple effect, meaning more companies will follow suit.

“It’s an employee market right now,” Nugent noted. “They know their worth.”

Like many organizations, Riverside has job openings that have been a struggle to fill. The hope is that by raising wages, workers will return to work as many have not worked since the pandemic closed many businesses or reduced the number of workers.