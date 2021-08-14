One dead in Peotone fire

PEOTONE — One person was found dead in a structure fire early Saturday morning in Peotone, according to a press release from the Peotone Fire Protection District.

At approximately 12:22 a.m., PFPD responded to a reported structure fire in a multi-family apartment building at 501 S. Schroeder Ave., the release said.

The first units arrived within five minutes of the initial dispatch and crews reported smoke showing from the second floor, according to the release. Additional personnel and equipment were called.

Firefighters reported entering the second floor and found heavy smoke conditions.

As crews searched, they found a victim deceased in the bedroom, according to PFPD. The identity of the individual has not yet been released. A search of the remaining units confirmed no other people were inside.

Crews extinguished the fire and got the situation under control within 30 minutes, according to the release.

Fire damage was contained to the apartment, but smoke and water damage extended throughout the other apartments. The Red Cross is assisting with the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Responding to the scene were crews from Manhattan, Monee, Beecher, Manteno, Frankfort, University Park, New Lenox, Mokena, Crete Township, Steger Estates, Wilmington, Bourbonnais, Crete, Country Club Hills, Grant Park, Richton Park and Orland fire departments.

MABAS Division 19 Investigators, MABAS 27 Investigators, the Arson Investigators Task Force and the Office of the State Fire Marshal Arson Investigator responded to conduct the fire investigation.