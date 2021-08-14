New owners but much will be the same at Sweet Street

BOURBONNAIS — Sweet Street lovers can relax. The Bourbonnais store will continue to sell the same candies and sweets.

The most significant change the public will notice? The faces working behind the counter will change, but the product will remain the same.

Including the name.

Sweet Street will remain as the business’ name. Majority owner Sharon Richardson said keeping Sweet Street named Sweet Street was an absolute must for her.

Richardson, 58, and Julie Gindy, 61, along with Lillian Hurt, who will serve as the business’ digital medical and operations coordinator, will be behind the candy store counter when its doors open at 10 a.m. Monday.

When Richardson lost her marketing job with the Bourbonnais Township Park District due to the pandemic in 2020, she began to set out a course where she was responsible for her future.

So, she set out to open her own business. One of the thoughts she had was operating a “cat cafe.” The cafe is a rescue location where cats in need of shelter and a new home are cared for. People can come in and simply watch the cats or have them sit on their laps while drinking a coffee or tea.

A nine-year employee at the park district, Richardson was furloughed in December. It was shortly thereafter that she began looking into a small business of her own.

“I wanted to be able to count on myself,” she said in regards to maintaining income.

Also a 2010 founder of the Acting Out Theatre in Bradley, along with Gindy, Nancy Coghlan and Ryan Schultz, Richardson and Gindy began to put the pieces into place for taking over the candy store. Hurt, 29, who worked for a time at the park district with Richardson, also came on board.

Richardson and Gindy said they will remain in their positions with Acting Out.

A native of Knoxville, Tenn., Richardson has been in the Bourbonnais area for about 30 years.

She freely admits she never envisioned herself as a candy store employee let alone the owner.

But, she said, Sweet Street is such an iconic store that its name will help carry it as the new leadership gets its feet on the ground.

The threesome admits they have much to learn and the soon-to-be-former owners have agreed to assist them as they learn their way in the new business.

“We will be learning something new. We will be fine,” Gindy said.

Said Richardson: “We are going to keep the quality and high standards that have been established here. ... There is not a better business to own in Bourbonnais.”

She does admit feeling pressure as she about to move into this new role.

“But the pressure motivates us to work hard,” she said. “We work well together. There is a lot to learn, but we will be able to do it.”

While it’s somewhat in the future, they are also thinking of additions which could be made to the chocolate candy menu. They are open to suggestions.

“Successful people make adjustments. That’s what we are doing — making an adjustment.”