Longtime Herscher coach, educator Oloffson prioritized making a difference

Searching for a school and community he comfortably could call home took Ron Oloffson a little bit of time.

After a few brief stints at Illinois high schools La Harpe, Flanagan, Tonica and Byron, and a call with his wife, Kathy, from a Wrigley Field payphone in 1986, Oloffson found a home that eventually allowed him to raise three successful children, win about 500 games as a hall-of-fame high school basketball coach and serve generations of families as a teacher and principal.

And it all happened in Herscher.

“I wanted to go to a place where I would want my kids to go to school and live, and Herscher is a great place to raise a family, which is a priority in life,” Oloffson said. “My son was going to be in kindergarten that year, and we just chose not to move after that.”

It was in his small, Illinois hometown of Wyanet where Oloffson picked up a passion for basketball, idolizing the Boston Celtics, namely Bill Russell, as well as his childhood idol, New York Knicks point guard Earl “The Pearl” Monroe.

After excelling as a basketball and football player in Wyanet, Oloffson graduated and began a college basketball career at Black Hawk College East in Galva and Lakeland University in Sheboygan, Wis., before calling it a career and graduating from Western Illinois University in 1977.

<strong>Immediate success at Herscher</strong>

After his handful of intermittent stops, Oloffson found an opportunity at Herscher, a district that was undergoing plenty of administrative changes, allowing the perfect pieces to fall into place for the next 30-plus years.

“When I first came to Herscher, they were looking for someone [who] would come and stay, and I was looking for somewhere to come and stay for a long time,” Oloffson said. “They had just hired a new superintendent and principal, and John Wakey had just been hired as football coach a couple years prior, so there was great excitement for the school and athletics.”

Oloffson came in and had an immediate effect, turning around a team that had gone 7-18 the year before his arrival to a 21-6 mark during the course of the 1986-87 season, which was followed up with a 25-2 record one year later, thanks in large part to program greats such as the late Richie Jensen, who Oloffson said joins Ryan O’Connor as his two best players ever.

After three more winning seasons, Oloffson captured his first of 11 regional titles in 1991-92. Lars Jensen, a 1992 Herscher graduate who played a pivotal role on Oloffson’s first regional winner, said Oloffson demanded a lot of his players, but it was for good reason and has helped pay dividends long beyond his own hoops career and onto the youth leagues he coached as his own children grew up.

“You always look up to a coach or teacher, even if they’re tough on you,” Jensen said. “You learn a lot and as you become an adult later in life and coach your kids, you use the same techniques and stuff you learned in high school.

“He helped me teach others Ron Oloffson basketball.”

That’s the same embodiment 1997 Herscher graduate Joe Bertrand had. Bertrand, who played on three of the four consecutive regional championship teams Oloffson coached from 1995-98, has taken the coaching techniques Oloffson gave him in basketball and has applied them as an assistant baseball coach at Manteno and assistant football coach at Bishop McNamara.

“Oloffson was always big about leaving everything on the floor. In football, I tell kids I would rather them run a play 100 percent wrong than 50 percent right; just leave it on the floor, and we’ll fix it,” Bertrand said. “Ron was huge on that, so I just try [to] get the most from every kid on every play and tell the kids they can’t go half speed in sports, in life or ever.”

After a 2005 induction into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Oloffson began another four-peat of regional crowns in the 2005-06 school year and earned a spot in that year’s sectional championship after shocking the state with a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSuGjXfUvR4&ab_channel=RonOloffson" target="_blank">61-60 upset</a> against a Hales Franciscan squad littered with NCAA Division I talents, namely three-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Javale McGee.

Andrew Denault, the player who made the buzzer-beating shot to win it for the Tigers, doesn’t remember much about the chaos that ensued after he tickled the twine, but he does remember how ecstatic he was for his team and coach.

“That was such a crazy moment that I really don’t remember much of the specifics,” Denault said. “I was just really happy for him that he was able to get such a memorable win for the countless hours he put in over the years.”

<strong>New role, same mindset</strong>

During the final stretch of his second regional four-peat, Oloffson went from teacher to interim principal, filling in for Brian Riegler, who had been deployed overseas as a United States serviceman. Riegler returned for the 2008-09 school year before leaving for Crete-Monee.

Oloffson knew the principal’s job was his for the taking, but he also knew he had a tremendous group of seniors, led by big man Mike Krygowski and guard Brock Pfeiffer, waiting for him on the hardwood.

In the end, the opportunity to move into a full-time administrative role and make use of the master’s degree his father-in-law had urged him to strive for more than 20 years before was too much to look past.

“That was the decision I had to make, to coach maybe the best team we’ve ever had or to be a principal,” Oloffson said. “It was the right decision for my family, and my mother would have killed me.”

Krygowski, who starred down low for two years under Oloffson and helped guide the program to a fifth straight regional in 2009-10 on his way to all-state honors, learned as much from Oloffson the principal as he did Oloffson the basketball coach.

“Coach O followed my career for my entire life, and he was coaching me longer than just the two years he was technically my coach,” Krygowski said. “He was tough on me for sure, but he always pushed me to be better on and off the court. I owe all of my success to him.”

Seeing former players realize why they were pushed the way they were is perhaps the most fulfilling aspect of coaching for Oloffson.

“I’ve always felt, for me, coaching involved pushing kids to be the very best they can be, which often involves pushing them harder than they wanted to go or their parents want them to go,” Oloffson said. “There’s conflict sometimes, but when those kids come back to you and are thankful for that opportunity, that’s rewarding to me.”

For Oloffson, the change in role didn’t take much getting used to. After all, he still constantly was thinking about his team, albeit a slightly different one.

“Being a principal is just like coaching — your team just changes from a basketball team to a team of teachers and staff,” Oloffson said. “It was fun, and I thoroughly enjoyed being principal.”

Todd Schwarzkopf, who serves as Herscher’s athletic director, spent four years as Oloffson’s right-hand man before taking over as head coach when Oloffson became principal, a post he held for six seasons during which the team won two regional titles.

“I’ve told Ron this often, but other than my father, who was a very successful basketball coach in Indiana, he’s the most influential person I’ve ever been with as far as coaching, things I’ve adopted and things of that sort ...” Schwarzkopf said. “I’d take a lot of what he gave me and put my own twist and style on things, but the foundation, especially defensively, came from him.”

<strong>The last stretch</strong>

Oloffson retired from his principal post in 2013 and spent time between Indian Oaks Academy in Manteno and the I-KAN Regional Office of Education in Kankakee before he again found himself in a familiar position ahead of the 2015-16 school year — coaching boys basketball at Herscher.

The Tigers finished at or above the .500 mark four of the past five seasons in Oloffson’s second stint but never recaptured that postseason magic. After a closed-door school board meeting during a Tigers basketball game near the end of the season, Oloffson resigned after learning the district was exploring looking for a replacement who also would teach in the building. It left the legendary coach just two wins short of 500 at Herscher, ending his Tigers career with a 498-288 record during a total of 28 years.

Earlier this summer, former Central boys basketball coach and current Rich Township teacher Brent Offill was hired as Oloffson’s replacement but will continue teaching at Rich Township.

“Looking at it as a former school administrator, that’s not how you treat somebody, and that’s really it,” Oloffson said. “I’m not going to let the decision cause me to be bitter. I’m still a Herscher Tiger, but I think people close to the situation would agree.”

The sudden addition of more free time is something Oloffson hasn’t quite grasped filling yet, but he and Kathy are working on that every day.

“I’m 67 years old, but I don’t feel old at all; I feel like I’m too young to still just do nothing,” Oloffson said. “I don’t like to fish; I don’t play a lot of golf, so I’m not saying yes to anything; I’m not saying no to anything.

“God has a plan for me, but I’m too young to do nothing.”

<strong>Family matters</strong>

One way Oloffson has spent his newfound free time is by visiting his children. One of his sons, Matt, picked up dad’s passion for drumming (Oloffson was the drummer for a band called Sondus Status) and become a well recognized percussionist as the touring drummer for the platinum-certified rock/rap band Hollywood Undead.

“Once I saw my dad play Wipe Out, that was when I knew I wanted to play the drums,” Matt said. “He would always come down with all the neighborhood kids, and I would tell him to do the thing, and he would always jam out for a few minutes; it was always mind-blowing.

“Music was always a bond with us. I played basketball, but music was our bonding point.”

His other son, Phil, followed dad’s coaching and teaching side, currently doing both at Deer-Creek Mackinaw High School in Mackinaw. His daughter, Kristi, has enjoyed a fruitful journalism career, highlighted by stops at Time Magazine, the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, and now works for Google as a data storyteller and has a deep passion for nonprofit storytelling.

Nearly every player and student of Oloffson’s will credit him for helping them become better people, but Oloffson gives his children their own credit for finding their successes.

“I’d say they’re all pretty driven themselves to be the best they can be,” Oloffson said of his children, all three of whom were born and raised in Herscher. “I don’t know if there’s any one thing I’ve done, I just think we’ve pushed and encouraged them to be the best they can be.

“It hasn’t always gone the way you’ve expected it, but that’s life; it’s a big zig-zag.”

Those zig-zags seemingly always have trended upward for the Oloffson family, something Kristi said is thanks to the support her father always showed for them as kids, no matter how grand their goals became.

“Back when he was coaching, he always made time to come to all the track meets and band competitions and other activities,” Kristi said. “I’m honestly not sure how he managed to do it while coaching, but he was always there, cheering me on for my big races and events.

“He’s also always been supportive of my decision to pursue journalism and writing, even when it meant moving far away.”

As supportive as Oloffson has been of his children, the kids were always just as supportive of their dad, with his games on Friday nights often serving as weekly highlights for the family.

“Going to basketball games as a little kid was a huge joy,” Matt said. “I remember there was nothing better than a home game on Friday; we would eat a Jack’s pizza around 4 [p.m.], and then we’d all go to the basketball game.”

And as much as he enjoyed all of his successes on and off the court at Herscher, it’s seeing his children shine that makes Oloffson the most proud.

“That trumps everything,” Oloffson said. “I’ve wanted my kids to be successful, and that’s more important than anything you can think about.”