KLASEY: Kankakee's early "photographic artists"

When Charles Knowlton opened his studio in 1863 on East Avenue (then Kankakee’s main business street), he advertised himself as a “photographic artist and dealer in picture frames.”

Knowlton was among the city’s early photographers, but he wasn’t the first to set up shop. That honor went to a man named Shepard P. Smith, who billed himself with the simple title of “Photographer.” His studio was listed in an 1858-1859 business directory on East Avenue, “one door north of the Railroad Drug Store, opposite the depot.”

By the mid-1860s, the city’s photographic corps had increased to eight members. In addition to Smith and Knowlton, local directories listed David S. Thomas, John Shepard, G.R. Gamble, W.H. Beebe, Eugene Hotchkiss, and Chas. Durheim. Other than their names, little is known about most of them: Smith, for example, is represented in the Kankakee County Museum’s Photo Archive by one photograph. There are several G.R. Gamble photos in the Museum’s collection, including a portrait of a young child, Len Small, who would grow up to become the Governor of Illinois. Best known of the pioneer photographers were Knowlton and Hotchkiss. Knowlton’s studio survived until 1888; Hotchkiss’ until the late 1890s.

In the 1850s and 1860s, photographers typically produced pictures called “tintypes,” that consisted of an image on a metal base. This photographic process involved lengthy exposures that required the persons being photographed to hold perfectly still for as long as 30 seconds (which accounts for the stiff or strained appearance of portrait subjects in old photographs). Tintypes were “one of a kind” images — negative film, which allowed multiple copies of a photo to be printed, did not become widely used until the 1870s.

Kankakee’s first official city directory, published in 1876, listed only two photographic businesses: Eugene Hotchkiss’ Photographic Gallery at 18 Court Street, and Charles Knowlton, Photographic Artist, at 56 Court Street. Both had established their studios in the mid-1860s. In 1879, Hotchkiss and Knowlton found themselves with a new competitor, C.E. Voss, who also opened a studio on Court Street.

Hotchkiss would remain in business until the late 1890s, while Voss would operate a successful photographic studio for more than three decades. In 1888, Knowlton retired, selling his studio to one of his employees, a young photographer named Irvin W. Powell. The 23-year-old Powell was a Kankakee native, born in Limestone Township in 1865; his parents, Elias and Matilda Powell, were among the pioneer settlers of Kankakee County.

A tireless promoter, Powell would build his business into the area’s dominant photographic studio. He produced portraits of all kinds — infants and children, graduations, First Communions and confirmations, weddings, and family groups — as well as advertising photos and other commercial images. In 1900, he published a 24-page booklet, entitled “Souvenir of Kankakee,” which displayed nearly 100 photos of factories, churches and schools, downtown buildings, and residences.

Through the years, many photographers worked for the Powell Studio, including a young man named Walter Schneider, who would go on to become a prominent Kankakee attorney. Schneider began photographing local scenes as a hobby in his high school years, toting a wooden view camera around town on his bicycle. His pictures attracted Powell’s interest, and led to a job with the studio. Many of the most-familiar surviving photos of downtown Kankakee from the 1890s and early 1900s were captured by Walter Schneider.

In 1910, Powell built a new home for his photographic business, a substantial three-story building at 128 S. Dearborn Ave. The building front featured ornate stonework salvaged from the second Kankakee County Courthouse, which had been demolished in 1909. On the ground floor, large plate-glass windows facing Dearborn Avenue provided ample room to display samples of the studio’s photography. A wall of north-facing windows on the second floor provided a flood of natural light for Powell’s portrait studio. A large lighted sign on the roof proclaimed the building’s identity.

While Powell was constructing his new building, a new (and different) competitor set up shop only one-half block away. Mrs. Emma Leach, Kankakee’s first woman photographer, opened her studio on Court Street, between Dearborn and Indiana Avenues, in 1909. Emma Leach retired in 1918, turning the business over to her son-in-law, Elmer Kirkman. He operated the Leach Studio until 1939.

In 1918, the same year Emma Leach retired, Irvin Powell ended his photographic career of more than 30 years. He retired and turned the business over to his son, Lyman, who operated the Powell Studio until it closed in the 1950s.

On the morning of June 17, 1935, the pioneer era of photography in Kankakee came to an end when I.W. Powell died at the age of 69 in his apartment on the second floor of the Powell Studio building.

Irvin Powell was a man of many interests. In addition to his photography business, he served for a time as Kankakee’s fire chief, was a gold prospector in Alaska, and dealt in real estate. One of his property transactions involved buying and relocating an entire town. What was the name of that town, and to what location was it moved?

Answer: In 1913, Powell and Kankakee businessman Fred Snow purchased the abandoned mining town of Cardiff in Livingston County. The town’s 85 buildings were dismantled and the material shipped by rail to Kankakee. Many of the buildings were reconstructed in a new subdivision located north of Soldier Creek, between Fifth Avenue and what is now Kennedy Drive. The completed structures were painted a uniform white color, giving that neighborhood the nickname still used by Kankakee old-timers: White City.