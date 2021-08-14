County population drops; city of Kankakee's plunges

Kankakee County’s population declined nearly across the board, but the biggest hit came in the City of Kankakee where a 12.6 percent plunge brought the municipality below a 25,000 threshold.

The population for Kankakee County — according to figures finally released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday — dropped from 113,449 in 2010 to 107,502 in 2020, a reduction of 5.2 percent.

However, in Kankakee — Kankakee County’s most populous municipality — its population fell from 27,537 in the 2010 count to 24,052 in 2020, a 12.6 percent plunge.

Bradley and Bourbonnais also experienced declines in populations, but Manteno rose ever so slightly.

Bradley lost 476 residents, going from 15,895 residents in 2010 to 15,410 in 2020. In Bourbonnais, the village’s count went from 18,690 in 2010 to 18,164, a drop of 526.

Manteno experienced a miniscule rise in population: from 9,204 in 2010 to 9,210 in 2020.

Residents being missed in the decennial count due to the pandemic is most certainly likely, but these numbers could have long-lasting ramifications in terms of federal money coming back to Kankakee County as those formulas are based upon census data.

<strong>RECOUNT TALK</strong>

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis is already kicking around the idea of a recount.

For Kankakee, the drop in population is more than just a loss of residents. The city could also be faced with the prospect of losing what is called “Home Rule” authority.

Home Rule is a governing tool that allows municipalities with populations greater than 25,000 to complete some function without requesting voter approval, such as raising the sales-tax rate or selling bonds.

Kankakee has done both in recent years with needing only a Kankakee City Council vote, rather than approval through a citywide ballot referendum.

If a community drops below the required 25,000 residents, Illinois law says “such municipality shall continue to have the powers of a home rule unit until it elects by referendum not to be a home rule unit.”

The city would have two calendar years to hold a referendum vote to determine if Home Rule could remain or whether it would be eliminated, according to state law. Such a referendum would likely happen in November 2022.

“We were expecting a decline, but that dramatic? No,” Mayor Curtis said Friday. “Is that an accurate number per the census count?”

Curtis said the process to determine if it is an accurate number will begin ASAP.

“We are not going to live with these numbers. It affects federal funding on a number of levels,” he said.

Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of Kankakee’s Economic & Community Development Department, said the problem is these numbers are with a community for 10 years, meaning they have long-range impacts.

She believed the city’s population would drop by 5 percent to 6 percent — not 12.

“Are they saying they got to every household?” she said. “I would question that. ... We’ll be working to pull some data together to challenge these numbers. This is disappointing.”

<strong>EXPECTED DECLINE</strong>

In the county’s northern area, Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent, who is also the president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said there is no question there has been an undercount. But, he said, the undercount has not been limited to Kankakee County, it is across the state and the nation, meaning every community is in the same boat.

“I can’t say I’m surprised or shocked,” he said of the data. “These numbers go along with the statewide declines in general.”

Nugent said the people of Illinois are their own worst enemy.

“We tell everyone how bad we are and then we are surprised when we see numbers like these,” he said. “We as a state do a terrible job marketing ourselves. Illinois has a lot to offer. ... We have to take a look at ourselves. Condemning our area is not a good marketing program.”

Nugent said the county is not without problems, but he said so many residents make it their mission to tear it down. He said perhaps it dates back to the years of economic decline the 1970s and 1980s.

“Old habits are hard to break,” he said.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said there is no way the village has fewer residents today that it had 10 years ago.

“We’ve seen too many houses built. It’s an impossibility,” he said. “For Bradley and Bourbonnais to go down in population ... commonsense would tell you otherwise. These numbers just don’t jibe.”

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the lower figure doesn’t surprise him. He said conducting a census count during a pandemic could only lead to lower participation.

“We believe we have more residents than that, but there is no question people have moved out of Kankakee County,” he said. “We have to see if there is something we can do about that.”