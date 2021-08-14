CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Aaron Clark dedicated to inspiring youth

After almost a decade with Kankakee City Life, Director Aaron Clark has worked with thousands upon thousands of the county’s youth.

“What really inspired me to work with youth is that my father abandoned me when I was really young, and I started getting into a lot of trouble in my teen years and early adult life,” Clark said.

Born at AMITA Health St. Mary’s in Kankakee, Clark attended all Kankakee schools.

He got married at 21 and had his first baby at 22.

While he says the birth of his daughter made things “real,” it didn’t quite stop him from his pattern of trouble.

Through his sister, Clark met a pastor by the name of Wayne Thompson who helped him change his act.

“If he had not loved me and dealt with me and mentored me, I cannot say that I would be here today, let alone in this building,” he said during a conversation at the City Life Center building on East Court Street in Kankakee.

When asked what keeps him motivated day in and day out, he said “the stories.”

“Just seeing life after life after life change and young men and women saying, ‘Man, this saved my life.’”

Being that there are so many individuals who have gone through the center over the years, it’s hard to stay in touch with all of them. However, Clark maintains relationships with a number of now-adults, even living next door to a man Clark mentored through his high school years.

One of the biggest elements of KCL is teaching the principles of family meals, which Clark describes as “putting the phone away and being engaged, whether you’re hungry or not.”

He said many kids come to the center because they know they’re going to get a meal every time they come. After eating, they transition to something fun in the space, such as dancing, game stations and biking.

The center has a space for music production and film editing, as well as a projector where the center hosts Super Bowl parties and movie nights.

With the projector and microphone-clad stage, the staff and volunteers teach public speaking and how to make and use Powerpoints.

When it comes to volunteers, Olivet Nazarene University is one of the center’s “strongest advocates.” Student volunteers will do one-on-one mentoring sessions with KCL’s youth.

Clark recounted the story of a fifth-grade student who came to the center and could not test into the lowest level, which was first-grade. After one year with the center, he was reading at his level when going into sixth grade.

“That’s how powerful the method of academic mentoring we use [which is] focused on literacy,” Clark said, adding the method was developed by Dr. Dena Reems of ONU.

The mentoring process removes the youth from their all-day learning experience, giving them a meal and a little time to decompress before taking time to talk about life.

After some time with their mentor, youth typically begin to open up and form a bond. Self-efficacy and metacognitive skills (which basically is thinking about one’s thinking) are used in this process.

Youth are given incentives for participating and growing in programs like mentoring. These incentives include going to the YMCA to swim, taking trips to the zoo and an annual campus trip to ONU.

Go-to person

Clark came to the center as a volunteer for two years before joining the staff as the director for high school-aged students. From there, the staff allowed him to take the reins and he took on the role of center director eight years ago.

“My primary role is to love and support our volunteers and staff members and develop the programs based on the needs of the community,” he said.

When reflecting on the biggest piece of advice that he would give to youth, Clark said, “You must have a go-to person.”

That person, he said, cannot be a youth’s equal, but someone they could look up to who is setting a good example. This concept has become a talking point for Clark during presentations and workshops. He shared that his current go-to person is a man by the name of Sam Jones.

Aside from a brief time away from the community during his youth, Clark has lived in Kankakee his entire life. He’s been married for 29 years and the couple have seven children.

Clark said that the biggest thing the center is currently working on is building more collaboration with the community. He said they are always open to new volunteers.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.yfcchicago.org/kankakee-city-life" target="_blank">yfcchicago.org/kankakee-city-life</a>.

<strong>Youth Police Stops</strong>

Kankakee City Life and the Kankakee Police Department have been hosting interactive programs where youth and law enforcement switch roles.

“The goal is to create a trusted bridge between the community and law enforcement,” said Clark, who added that the relationships developed between youth and law enforcement as a result of these programs have been great.

The next Police Stops program will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday in the Kankakee High School parking lot. The event is open to the public.

<strong>City Life Internship Program</strong>

A leadership and streets-to-work program that is open to all high school students across the county. The all-encompassing, holistic model works with students to develop leadership, civic engagement, literacy skills and introduce experiences that will help with a future career path.

<strong>Man-Up Series</strong>

This series is dedicated to high-school-aged males to show them examples of what a strong, upstanding man looks like. “What inspired [the series] was how twisted their perception of what a man is.”

The series had a number of sessions in 2021 and Clark and his team are working to bring it back in the near future.