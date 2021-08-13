Kankakee schools to welcome families, showcase athletes

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will be hosting its annual Back to School Bash on Monday, with a few twists to the tradition this year.

This year, the bash is being combined with the Fall Sports Preview.

Earlier in the day, there will be yet another special event, as the new Kays Food Pantry at Avis Huff will have its grand opening.

The food pantry opening will be from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Back to School Bash begins at 4 p.m. at the Kankakee High School football field.

This will be an opportunity for families to meet the leaders at their individual schools and get familiar with local organizations serving the community.

The Fall Sports Preview, which will showcase Kankakee High School athletes, begins directly after at 6 p.m.

“We are combining the Back to School Bash with the Fall Preview night to connect our younger students and families with the older students they aspire to be,” said Bill Yohnka, district communications director.

Schedule of activities for the Kankakee School District 111's annual Back to School Bash set for Monday at the Kankakee High School football field:

<strong>2 to 4 p.m.:</strong> Grand opening of the new Kays Food Pantry at Avis Huff

<strong>4 p.m.:</strong> Back to School Bash begins at 4 p.m.

<strong>6 p.m.:</strong> Fall Sports Preview will showcase Kankakee High School athletes