Bradley elementary schools adopt state mask mandate

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board approved a resolution Thursday to adopt the state-mandated indoor mask requirement for all pre-K-12 schools.

Exactly one week earlier, the board was prepared to discuss the issue of whether to have masks optional or required; however, that meeting was canceled after Gov. JB Pritzker announced his executive order, which took the decision out of the hands of local school boards.

Board President Terrie Golwitzer said that although she believes masks should be required in schools, she was prepared to vote for them to be optional based on input from staff and parents.

About two-thirds of both groups indicated they wanted masks to be optional in a survey given prior to the executive order, while one-third indicated they wanted masks required.

“That’s what local control means, to represent what the community wants,” she said.

In the survey, 332 out of 504 parents voted to have masks optional, along with 98 out of 147 staff voting for the same.

Several parents attended Thursday’s meeting at the Bradley West Gym and stayed after the board adjourned to ask questions regarding the mandate.

Golwitzer said the board received many messages from parents prior to Thursday’s meeting as well, with about half of the messages in favor of the mask requirement and half against it.

“The majority of those against [masks] repeated over and over again, ‘It’s not a law; you don’t have to follow it. The governor doesn’t have the authority to mandate us. You need to stand up,’” she said. “We just keep sending them what the attorney sent us, that it is actually enforceable, just as a law is.”

In an Aug. 11 letter to superintendents, State Superintendent Carmen Ayala confirmed that the executive order “has the force of law.”

“I understand the pressure some school and district leaders may be facing from community members … However, noncompliance is not an option,” Ayala states in the letter.

Ayala furthermore states that local school boards, schools and districts do not have the authority to deny the executive order, and that doing so opens districts to “extraordinary legal liability” and puts them at risk of losing state recognition.

Noncompliant districts would first be placed “On Probation” and asked to submit a corrective action plan. Failure to do so would result in loss of recognition, meaning “total loss of access to state funding and loss of the school’s ability to engage in any Illinois High School Association and Illinois Elementary School Association athletic competitions.”

Additionally, the Illinois State Board of Education is not giving districts the option to offer remote learning this year; it can only be offered for students ineligible to be vaccinated who are also under quarantine order.

Golwitzer noted that last year, many families who were not in favor of masks chose the remote option. The return to full in-person learning is being required statewide this year.

“There is a grassroots effort in our community that will, hopefully, make some change to this at the Springfield level because it is being taken out of our hands,” she said.

Superintendent Scott Goselin said that last school year, the district “very rarely had problems with masking kids.”

“I’m just trying to do the best I can to get kids into the schools and try to do in-person learning,” Goselin said. “That’s my goal, and I think once the kids get in here, they love being with their other classmates and their teachers.”

Bradley schools will continue to supply a mask to any student who does not have one. If a student refuses to wear one, they will be isolated from other students, parents will be contacted and they will be sent home.

Disciplinary action may result along the same lines of a dress code violation, though the hope is that this will not be necessary, he said. Teachers and administrators will work to educate students about proper mask use and the reasons for them, he added.

“I understand the pressure some school and district leaders may be facing from community members … However, noncompliance is not an option."

State Superintendent Carmen Ayala