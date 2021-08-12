Glad to be back: Momence festival returns with coronations

<em>Editor's note: the text of this story was updated to include information on the queen's coronation. </em>

The Gladiolus Festival kicked off Wednesday with the Princess and Queen Coronation at the high school football field.

Liberty Coulter, one of seven Gladiolus Festival princess candidates, was crowned as the 2021 Gladiolus Princess during the coronation program at Momence High School. Candidates each wrote essays and gave interviews on what they missed most about not having the Glad Fest last year.

The 2019 queen, Dixie Duncan, crowned queen candidate Chrishya Houston as the 2021 Gladiolus Queen during the ceremony.

The festival is in its 83rd year, with this year’s theme being “Find Your Gladventure.” It runs through Aug. 15.

The five days of events include parades, live music, flea market and craft shows and much more.

<strong>Thursday</strong>

6:30 p.m.: Kid’s Parade

7 to 11 p.m.: Carnival

<strong>Friday</strong>

3 p.m.: Glad Run for Children

3:30 p.m.: Dance in the Light Performance

5:30 p.m.: Parade of Old Cars

6 p.m.: Main Street Parade

6:30-11 p.m.: Carnival

8:30 p.m. to midnight: Beer Garden

9 p.m.: High Anxiety performs

<strong>Saturday</strong>

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Car Show, Flea, Craft and Antique Market

3 p.m.: Grand Street Parade

4 to 10:30 p.m.: Carnival

8 p.m. to midnight: Beer Garden

8 p.m.: South Side Social Club performs

10 p.m.: Glad Fest 31 Day Early Bird Raffle Drawing

<strong>Sunday</strong>

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Car Show, Flea, Craft and Antique Market

9 a.m.: Tractor Games

11 a.m.: Kiddie Tractor Pull

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Beer Garden

Noon: Bean Bag Tournament