Dragon Boat Festival canceled

The Kankakee Valley Park District announced that the Dragon Boat Festival — originally scheduled for Sept. 4 — has been canceled. The event organizers say they were not able to secure sufficient participants and sponsors for the event.

“The Dragon Boat Festival was initiated to bring our community together to experience, celebrate and enjoy dragon boat racing, culture, food, arts and entertainment,” said KVPD in a news release. “It was truly to be a celebration of our community and our river.”

Originally, the festival was planned for 2020 when KVPD first engaged GWN Dragon Boat for the event. Pandemic restrictions moved the festival to 2021.

“From a planning, engagement of GWN and event success capacity, July 28 required us to evaluate our level of involvement of sponsors and participants for this event,” the news release continued.

“It is with great disappointment that we must cancel … We cannot convey enough our gratitude and appreciation to our participants and sponsors who stepped up to become involved. We hope you will consider standing beside us in future community events.”