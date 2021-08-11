Rezoning approval allows apartment complex to move forward

MANTENO — A proposed apartment complex in an existing structure in Manteno near the Diversatech Campus cleared its first hurdle when it was granted a rezoning at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting in the county administration building.

On the recommendation of the Zoning Board of Appeals, the county board unanimously approved the rezoning of the parcel at 3 Diversatech Drive from a general industrial district to a high-density residential district along with other measures related to the case. The application was filed by Midland States Bank, the property owner, and Duncan Homes Inc., the developer.

A special use permit for the multi-family dwelling and five variances (lot size minimum, density maximum, floor area ratio, front setback and building height) were also approved for the proposed project.

“The Zoning Board of Appeals recommended the approval of all of these actions 6-0, and the PZA, planning, zoning committee concurred with them,” said Delbert Skimerhorn, county planning manager.

Skimerhorn said the proposed apartments are for 21 units, and there are other residential areas around the property that sits just southeast of Manteno. The property is part of a PUD, or planned unit development.

“It allows for uses and variances that the ordinance wouldn’t normally necessarily be allowed,” he said. “Multi-family, even single-family residential is not allowed. But it’s more of a mixed-use development, and it’s pre-determined the locations and what would be allowed there. And the county board approved that back in, I believe, 1984.”

The structure located on the parcel was formerly the administrative offices for the Manteno State Hospital and was most recently used for administrative offices for Midland States Bank. Duncan Homes intends to convert the building into apartments.

Skimerhorn said it would be 21 one-bedroom loft-style apartments less than 800 square feet each. The apartments would rent for $1,300 to $1,700 per month.

“It’s all preliminary,” he said. “We don’t have the actual plans. Until they apply for the building permit, we won’t know for sure.”

The rezoning is just the first step for the project. A start date for work on the building or a name of the apartments are not yet known.