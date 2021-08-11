Police arrest 3 men on weapons charges

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested three men after police said two loaded firearms were located inside a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday.

Jomiko S. Radford, 27, of Kankakee; Anthony L. Boyd Jr., 26, of Kankakee, and Terrance L. Love, 31, of Kankakee, were each charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set bond for Radford and Boyd at $150,000 each. She set Love’s bond at $100,000.

According to a police report, a vehicle matching the description of one involved in an earlier shots-fired incident was located and stopped in the 100 block of West Court Street in Kankakee.

There were five occupants in the car, with Radford driving and Boyd and Love as passengers, according to police.