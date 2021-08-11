Mask mandate prompts debate from BBCHS parents

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 School Board approved a back-to-school plan Monday and was met with both opposition and support from community members on the requirement to wear masks in school.

In accordance with the state mandate for all K-12 schools, the plan for the 2021-22 year includes an indoor mask requirement for all students, employees and visitors to the building.

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the mandate as part of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

Before the plan was approved by 6-1 vote, board member Todd Kuntz motioned to change the word “require” to “recommend” in regards to wearing masks. The motion did not receive a second, so the plan was approved unchanged, with Kuntz voting against it.

That did not stop some members of the audience from cheering when Kuntz made the motion and shouting “we second it!” and other interjections before the board proceeded to vote.

Several parents shared their opinions during the public comment section at the start of the meeting. Some argued that the school legally could choose to defy the state mandate.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said that ignoring a state mandate would be against the district’s legal advice.

“When the state mandates something, we are obligated to follow that, and if we don’t, we jeopardize school recognition, which impacts your accreditation,” he explained. “So, it could impact funding. It could also impact participation in IHSA extracurricular activities if we’re not a recognized school district.”

<strong>Comments against mask requirement</strong>

BBCHS parent Steve Coats Sr. said Pritzker was overstepping his authority by issuing the mandate, and he does not believe all children need to be masked.

“If your student is scared, wear a mask,” he said. “If your student feels they need it, do it. My child does not need it. She has faith in God, as well as I do. That’s all we need.”

BBCHS parent Paige Orwig said the district should stand for the rights of individuals to make their own choices and urged the board not to “bow down to the governor’s mandate.”

“Allow parents to have the medical freedom to choose what is best for their family and decide whether or not to mask their child,” she said.

Dawn Coburn said she is having a hard time deciding if she wants her daughter to continue attending BBCHS because “everything keeps changing.”

“Pritzker does not have the authority to make this decision,” Coburn said. “That’s why we have local people. That’s what we have you for.”

<strong>Comments in favor of mask requirement</strong>

BBCHS parents Vincent and Alicia Clark spoke in favor of the mask requirement.

“I don’t particularly care for seat belts because I’ve never been in an accident, and I don’t plan on getting in one, but I do wear my seat belt because it’s a precautionary measure,” Vincent Clark said.

Alicia Clark said she supports the mandate for the health and safety of children and noted that she has lost loved ones to COVID-19.

“Many people have died, and it concerns me that my child would be potentially exposed to that same death sentence that people in my family and life have already experienced,” she said.

Dave Morgan, an English, speech and drama teacher at BBCHS, said he has spent the past year fighting cancer, and although he is now cancer-free, his immune system is still weakened from the treatments.

“This mandate is meant to protect people like me, the students and staff who are vulnerable or cannot be vaccinated. … In these challenging times, this is an opportunity to protect and take care of all of us who walk these halls,” Morgan said.

<strong>Plan details</strong>

Principal Brian Wright said administrators utilized guidance from the CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and Kankakee County Health Department in developing the plan to return to school.

“We are dedicated at BBCHS to making sure that we supply for our community’s children the most safe school environment, using the least restrictive conditions and procedures in the guidelines that are brought to us,” he said.

Wright emphasized that the plan is a “fluid document” that could change based on new local, state and national developments with COVID-19. He said the school would look to relieve any restrictions in place when it is safe and advisable to do so.

School hours are back to full-time in-person learning from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 50-minute class periods.

Breakfast and lunch will be served during school, with both meals free to students due to the state extending its free lunch program.

Tables will be cleaned between lunch periods, and to offer more social distancing, seniors in good academic and behavioral standing will be eligible to leave campus for their lunch and study hall periods. Juniors in good standing will have the same opportunity on Fridays.

Social distancing will be 3 feet apart whenever possible.

“It’s tough to police that with 150 staff members and 2,000 students, but we will continue to implore our students to use social distancing whenever possible,” Wright said.

<strong>Quarantine procedures</strong>

There will be new procedures when students are identified as close contacts.

Regardless of vaccination status, symptomatic students will have to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they have a negative COVID test.

If the student is asymptomatic and vaccinated, they will not need to quarantine.

If the student is asymptomatic and unvaccinated, they will have three options.

They can return to school if asymptomatic after 10-day quarantine; they can return if asymptomatic after seven-day quarantine with a negative COVID test, or they can remain in school if asymptomatic with negative tests on the first, third, fifth and seventh day after exposure.

With parental permission, the school nurse will administer rapid tests that produce results in 15 minutes. Schools can attain the tests for free through the Kankakee County Health Department.

The first day of school for freshmen will be Aug. 16, with the rest of the student body starting Aug. 17.