KCC responds to concerns over vaccine 'requirement' rumors

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College responded Tuesday morning to concerns over what was mistakenly thought to be a vaccine requirement for students going into health careers.

At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, the college wrote on its Facebook page that information posted on other social media sites had incorrectly stated KCC was requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for health career students to graduate.

“The correct information is that students in clinicals must follow the policies of the clinical location,” the post continues. “KCC does not have a COVID vaccination requirement.”

KCC spokeswoman Kari Nugent confirmed that the college is not requiring any of its students to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to attend class or to graduate.

She said the confusion arose because clinical sites that partner with KCC have their own regulations, just like any company offering an internship would have its own policies in place.

Some sites require COVID-19 vaccinations and some do not.

Students must adhere to the site's policies in order to participate in its clinical program.

Health career students with questions or concerns about their clinical site placements or requirements are asked to contact Sheri Cagle, Dean of Health Careers, at 815-802-8826 or scagle@kcc.edu.