Cycling history subject of latest mural in downtown Kankakee

A mural commemorating the Kankakee Ramblers Cycling Club is now up at the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street. It is the most recent addition to the Kankakee Development Corporation’s mural series in downtown Kankakee.

The club was responsible for making bicycling popular in Kankakee upon its inception in 1885. Updated bikes lanes now whiz right past the mural, created by John Fetterer and Bill Yohnka and painted by Bradley artist Peter Pagast.

Other murals in the series include colorful produce painted by Jessica Carter in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market lot, an interactive living room mural by Yohnka and Pagast features photo frames with things unique to Kankakee near the Kankakee Public Library lot, and the design of Dave Baron’s “The Hub” was the first to come from Pagast’s brush at 135 N. Schuyler Ave. across from The Majestic.