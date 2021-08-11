Shaw Local

Local News | Kankakee County

Cooling centers available during heat advisory

By Daily Journal staff report

Cooling centers are available in Kankakee County today as the county faces a heat advisory and severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service, according to the Kankakee County Health Department.

The following are official cooling center locations:

• <strong>Bradley Public Library,</strong> 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley: Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. when the heat index reaches 95 degrees. Face masks required.

• <strong>Momence Public Library,</strong> 126 N. Locust St., Momence: Open from 1 to 8 p.m. Face masks required.

• <strong>Pembroke Public Library,</strong> 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township: Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and face masks required.

• <strong>Kankakee County Health Department,</strong> 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee: Open during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Face masks required.

• <strong>Leo Hassett Community Center,</strong> 211 N. Maine St., Manteno. Must call 815-929-4801 before arrival.

• <strong>Northfield Square Mall,</strong> 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais: During business hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• <strong>River Valley Metro:</strong> When the heat index reaches 100 degrees. Due to limited space to accommodate social distancing, all patrons can ride for free to a cooling destination. Face masks required.