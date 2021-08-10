Stolen shotgun, rifle among items recovered by police from Grant Park home

KANKAKEE — Two weapons confiscated by area law enforcement agencies on Saturday are believed to have been stolen from an Illinois State Police vehicle on Aug. 3, according to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Stefan Sampson, 18, of Grant Park, was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of a stolen firearm. Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Sampson’s bond at $150,000.

According to a police report, deputies were called to the area of 1200 East 11750N Road on Saturday for shots fired. Deputies recovered seven spent shotgun shells as well as 76 shell casings from an AR-15, according to the report. At the scene, officers found the target of the shooting was a road sign.

Authorities were able to determine that the incident was related to the Aug. 3 theft, believing the weapons were those stolen from an ISP vehicle. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said the department was investigating the theft of stolen firearms, a ballistic vest, numerous amounts of ammunition, as well as other miscellaneous stolen items. In a press release, he said those items were found Saturday in a home in the 300 block of North Main Street in Grant Park, where Sampson was arrested.

Members of the Kankakee Area Emergency Response Team, along with sheriff’s deputies, officers from the Grant Park Police Department and investigators from the state police obtained a search warrant for the residence after Saturday’s shots fired call.

Upon executing the warrant, authorities took 18-year-old Sampson into custody and located the stolen property.

“The interagency collaboration assisted us in bringing an extremely dangerous and tense situation to a peaceful resolution in such a short time frame,” Downey said in the release.