Iroquois County Sheriff Hagen set to retire Sept. 30

WATSEKA — Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen has announced he will retire Sept. 30.

Hagen is serving his third term as the county’s top cop, with his four-year term ending Nov. 30, 2022.

When he was sworn in for his current term on Dec. 1, 2018, Hagen said it would be his last.

“It is with mixed emotions that I will be retiring as sheriff of Iroquois County with my last day as sheriff being Sept. 30, 2021,” Hagen said in a news release earlier this week.

“I have called law enforcement my career and one of my life dreams for almost 29 years,” he said. “During that time, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office has been blessed with hardworking and dedicated employees who care about the citizens we serve and the communities we live in.

“I want to thank the citizens of Iroquois County for putting their faith in me and it has been an honor to serve as your sheriff for 11 years.”

The 51-year-old Hagen was first elected sheriff in 2010. He replaced the retiring Eldon Sprau.

“I have an opportunity to start a new chapter in my life with a new career,” Hagen said in the release. “I have no doubt that the employees of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide the citizens and communities with professional and capable law enforcement services.”

The Iroquois County Republican Central Committee has 60 days upon official notification of Hagen’s retirement to nominate someone to finish his term. The county board then appoints.

Hagen wants that someone to be Deputy Sheriff Clint Perzee.

“My hope is that the Iroquois County Republican Central Committee will support Clint Perzee and nominate him to the full county board for approval and appointment,” Hagen said.

Last month, Perzee announced he would be running in the June 2022 Republican primary for sheriff. He has been employed by the sheriff’s office for 24 years.

A lifelong resident of Iroquois County, Perzee graduated from Iroquois West High School in 1995 and Kankakee Community College in 1997.