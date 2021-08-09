Location selected for community mural

Earlier this year, United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties announced an upcoming mural titled "Community Equity Mural," and now the organization shared the location.

Properties of Amanda Armer-Irps of Real Living Speckman Realty donated wall space at their property, Mi Casa Authentic Mexican Cuisine, located at 481 Main St., Bourbonnais.

"We had over 270 participants register for the 21-Week Challenge and over half were residents of Bourbonnais," United Way said in a news release. "We are proud to have our Community Equity Mural in Bourbonnais at Mi Casa."