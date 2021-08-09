Kankakee record shop moving to Bradley

Calling the <strong>Shoppes at Meadowview</strong> in <strong>Kankakee</strong> home for more than 25 years, a <strong>Bourbonnais</strong> businessman is relocating <strong>Ross’s Chicago Records</strong> to <strong>Bradley</strong> and that’s not all which will be different for the long-standing business.

<strong>Scott Ross</strong>, 58, has also renamed the business to <strong>Ross’s Rock-N-Roll Emporium</strong>. The business, the 1981 graduate of <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School</strong> said, will actually be three businesses under one roof.

The business will maintain its longstanding record, albums, CD, tapes and T-shirt business. But, the new 7,000-square-foot site will also be home to <strong>Danger Zone Skate Shop</strong> as well as <strong>Glass Dragon Smoke & Vapors</strong>.

The goal is to have the new location open by late August.

Ross said it had been a goal to own his own location and when <strong>FCA Carpet</strong> relocated from 400 E. North St., Bradley, to 1759 Illinois 50 in Bourbonnais, in late 2018 the opportunity presented itself.

Ross, however, didn’t recognize it right away.

He said business was doing just fine in Kankakee. But as he was traveling one day the North Street location caught his eye and the wheels began spinning.

In the summer 2019 he began inquiring about the property. “I began visualizing what I could do. This literally doubles the size of my store,” he said.

Ross beamed as he talked about his soon-to-be-opened site, which he said will provide much greater visibility. After 36 years in business, he even has a few more plans. He said he hopes to host some small-scale concerts inside and outside the location. The wheels are already spinning inside Ross’s mind.

Ross is completing extensive interior renovations. He said there was much flooring to remove. The building’s exterior was also painted with a charcoal-colored color with black trim. The property — vacant for about two and a half years — will soon be back in circulation and he’s eagerly anticipating the move.

He said the existing Meadowview store will be closed as the North Street store opens.

Ross’s business employs five to six full- and part-timers. His 22-year-old son <strong>Jake</strong> is the store manager. His second son, <strong>Ben</strong>, 20, is currently studying electricity.

Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Chicago Records opened in 1978 along North Fifth Avenue. Ross started working for the business in the mid 1980s. He bought the business in late 1991.

In 1992, the business moved to the front portion of Meadowview. In 1996, it moved to its current location next to <strong>Plant Fitness</strong>.

“This whole process has been ridiculously stressful. I’m cautiously optimistic I’ve made the right choice after being in business for about 100 years,” he joked.

He said as retail has changed, he is always working to redefine how he operates.

“That’s how you stay in business,” he said. “You have to keep changing.”