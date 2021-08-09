Bradley, CSL to partner on new lighting project

BRADLEY — The second phase of the beautification project along the stretch of North Kinzie Avenue in Bradley may be as much as a year away, but plans are beginning to emerge regarding new lighting in front of the CSL Behring property.

Bradley and CSL Behring are partnering on an estimated $350,000 lighting project to install new path lights immediately in front of the just-installed 8-foot-high wrought iron fencing.

The new fencing stretches approximately three-quarters of a mile from the intersection of North Kinzie Avenue at Armour Road and travels south to where the CSL property boundaries end at Yolks & Berries restaurant, 505 N. Kinzie Ave.

The light poles, likely to be 16-feet in height, will primarily be put in place to illuminate the recently completed asphalt walking/running path immediately east of the new fencing. The fencing and path project was funding by CSL.

The timeline for the light installation — which will be handled by Bradley — is not yet confirmed, but Mayor Mike Watson said it would not be until 2022 at the earliest.

Watson said this project is just the start of the beautification effort the village is undertaking along the 1-mile stretch of North Kinzie between Armour Road and North Street.

“This is a stamp on what Route 50 can become. This decorative project is help make Route 50 a little more attractive,” he said.

Watson noted the end goal is to complete the east side of Route 50 in the same type of similar fashion. He said a fence may not be erected, but nothing regarding the east side of North Kinzie has been determined.

Asked if the paths or lighting could be extended south to the village limits at Soldier Creek or north to the Walmart property, he said that would be an option, but such an endeavor would take years.

Regarding the portion of the project completed thus far, the mayor was extremely complimentary toward CSL.

“CSL has done an awesome job thus far,” he said. “This can be the beginning of something real special. This project helps show what our vision is. This gives the look of what we can do.”

NOW: An estimated $350,000 lighting project will see the installation of new path lights on the CSL Behring property on North Kinzie Avenue in Bradley. Starts in 2022, at the earliest.

BEFORE: An asphalt walking/running path and 8-foot-high wrought iron fencing on the property.

TO COME: This project is just the start of the beautification effort the village is undertaking along the 1-mile stretch of North Kinzie between Armour Road and North Street.