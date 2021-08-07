Thank a Farmer: John Zumwalt

Faith in God and farming go hand-in-hand.

That’s the opinion of John Zumwalt. He farms 500 of his own acres and has 500 acres of custom work north and east of Sheldon. With long ties to the land, he is a fifth-generation farmer.

“It’s what I always wanted to do,” he said. “You can’t take the farmer out of the boy.”

He’s a former 4-Her, a member of the Sheldon Square Shooters and was also a member of the FFA.

When it comes to farming, he said, the farmer does the best he can, preparing and planting. But then, he isn’t the one in charge.

“We do all we can,” he said, “then the Lord is in charge.”

Miracles and farming go together. Zumwalt said he really enjoys calving season, as new life comes into the world. He has 25 head of Angus beef. It’s a convenience because the animals feed in his pasture. Yet, it is also a challenge because beef is not something you can be jumping in and out of.

“It takes two years for a steer to be ready,” Zumwalt said.

In another addition, the Zumwalt farm is mostly corn and soybeans, but he said he also has 40 acres of hay.

He said he gets four cutting of hay a year, three large round bales per acre, though he lost one cutting this year because July was too wet.

Zumwalt has a degree in farm management from Kankakee Community College and said he thinks “it’s wonderful” that KCC brought agriculture back into the curriculum.

The Zumwalt family includes wife, Laurie. The Zumwalts have been married for 33 years.

Zumwalt uses the old wisecrack: “Behind every successful farmer is a wife who works in town.”

Laurie teaches speech and English at Kankakee Community College. There are also nephews who are fully involved with the farm.

The couple have a son, Chris. He’s in the U.S. Navy and he and his wife, Celsey, live in Virginia Beach, Va., with the Zumwalt grandson, John.

Zumwalt’s hobby is rooted in history and agriculture. He collects and runs antique tractors, notably old Caterpillars. He’s participated in Sheldon Fun Days. He uses the rigs to do work on the farm.

“It’s best if you work ‘em a little bit,” he said. “Keeping them going is not always easy. Parts for antique tractors can be hard to come by. It can also take eight hours of work, so you can have one hour of running play time.”

A VOICE FOR AGRICULTURE

He’s also active as an advocate for agriculture.

He serves on the Iroquois County Board, which he is in his first term representing District 4 as a Republican.

He said that because he regularly attends, he winds up being put on more committees, getting more work to do.

“I have learned a lot,” he said.

Farmers, he said, represent less than 1 percent of the population, but they need to have a big voice, because agriculture is a huge benefit to the community.

A lot of times, he said, farmers do not have enough input because there are not enough of them. Sometimes, he said, larger governments “overreach” themselves with regulations.

He brings up the example of a proposed statewide solar panel regulation. Many counties, like Iroquois, came up with their own rules enabling farmers to lease land for solar. Some counties do not have regulations.

If a county has its own standards, Zumwalt said, local control should remain in force.

Zumwalt said he’s “proud” to support agricultural interests.

He went to bat for farmers starting a hog operation.

He also stands with the Farm Bureau in opposing the proposed National Wildlife Refuge, which is mostly in Kankakee County, but extends into Iroquois County.

“There is no good scenario for this,” he said. “It means a loss of local control, a loss of local tax dollars and hurts farm drainage.

“It frustrates me because it was never on the ballot for people to decide,” he said.

While there have been public comment sessions, he said, they are basically “in one ear and out the other.”

He said that proponents have been quietly buying up land through tax sales.

Overall, though, he describes himself as neither an optimist nor a pessimist about the future.

Instead, he’s a realist, but a realist with hope for the future.