Maggie Frogge named 'Samaritan'

KANKAKEE — If you have been treated for cancer or undergone open heart surgery at Riverside Medical Center, your life has been touched by the vision of Maggie Frogge.

Frogge, trained as a nurse, was a longtime executive and innovator in many areas of patient care at Riverside before her retirement in 2015.

On Thursday, the hospital’s foundation honored her with its highest award for service — the Samaritan of the Year.

The award in previous years had been given at a large banquet in the fall. This year, the honor was bestowed at a dinner of the President’s Circle, a smaller group of donors. A larger Samaritan event is planned for Oct. 7 at the railroad Depot.

The award, announced every year since 1974, honors those who have given “time, talent and treasure” to Riverside. Awards have been given to philanthropists, volunteers, individuals, groups, physicians and employees. The winners, Riverside Board Chairman Tim Milner said, often give of their intellect and wisdom.

Phil Kambic, president of Riverside, said Frogge has played key roles in the cancer, heart and neurosurgery therapies at the hospital. “Her drive,” he said, led to “all those programs.”

‘Every brick, every idea’

Oncologist Dr. Mehmet Sipahi said she started the cancer center “from the ground up.” He said she had a vision, he added that “she always kept the welfare of the patient at the top.”

“Every brick, every idea of the cancer center bears her thumbprint,” he said.

Frogge said she was most proud of Riverside because the hospital had “stepped in to fill the gaps in health care” in the area. The hospital had “game changers” in cancer, cardiac and neurosurgery care, establishing therapies that people used to have to drive to Chicago to receive.

Those trips, she said, were not always easy. Particularly when it came to open heart surgery, people were “dying on the way to Chicago,” she said, before the surgery became available here. When Illinois gave Riverside the certification to perform open heart surgery, she said, “that changed this community forever.”

She became involved “very early” in chemotherapy. Designated a Nurse Scholar by the American Cancer Society, she was one of four editors of “Cancer Nursing,” a reference test that has gone through eight editions.

If there is one message she wants to get across to cancer patients, she said, it is the idea that “amazing advances are being made year by year,” putting “bigger and bigger dents in the incidence of cancer and its mortality.”

Many hats and titles

Over the years, she had many titles and roles at Riverside: oncology clinical nurse specialist; coordinator of the Cancer Care Program; executive vice president; vice president of Clinical Services; vice president of Strategic Development; and vice president of Operations.

Her husband, Jim, said though, that all of her roles related back to her training as a nurse and putting patient care first.

After retirement, she did some consulting and still sits on the Riverside Finance Committee and Senior Living Board. She’s also active with the international Oncology Nursing Society. In the community, she has been involved with the Foundation Board at Kankakee Community College and helped to start Hospice of Kankakee Valley, now known as Uplifted Care.

The Kankakee Jaycees named her as the area’s Outstanding Citizen in 1990. In 1992, she was the area’s Athena winner, an award given to a person who advances and supports the goals of professional women.

Frogge is a Kankakee County native. She grew up on a Limestone area farm, went to St. Martin’s grade school and graduated with the Class of 1968 at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, where she was a majorette in the band.

Baton twirler

As a youth, she was a 4-Her and eventually became president of the area 4-H Federation. Interviewed in The Journal for a story in 1996, she identified her first job as teaching baton twirling at the YWCA.

She knew from an early age that she wanted to be a nurse. As a child, she would put pretend bandages on the family cat. In a more serious vein, she remembered a grandmother battling cancer and admiring the people who gathered around her to treat her.

“I was amazed,” she said, by their work and dedication.

She went to Northern Illinois University to study nursing, then took a job at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. NIU has named her as a distinguished alumnus. She also holds a master’s degree in oncology nursing from Rush.

She married Jim Frogge. The couple had known each other in high school, but did not date until later in life, marrying in 1980.

Deciding to move back to Kankakee, she interviewed for jobs at both Riverside and St. Mary’s Hospital. Neither had a job open, she said.

But Bob Miller, who was the founding president of Riverside, gave her an opportunity.

“I don’t know what to do with you,” he told her. “But I am not going to let you get away.”

That start was the opportunity to begin a comprehensive cancer treatment program. Eventually, she would recruit the doctors and train the nurses and pharmacists for the cancer center.

Jim Frogge retired in 2014 after teaching physics and chemistry at McNamara. The couple has three adult children: Jessica, a lawyer; Sarah, a nurse practitioner; and Nathan, a doctor; and three grandchildren.

The couple funds an annual scholarship for continuing nursing education at Riverside.