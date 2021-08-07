KLASEY: Kankakee's late, great Inter-State Fair

For most of the 168 years that Kankakee County has existed, one week in late summer has been set aside for a special event, the county fair. During “Fair Week,” farm folks and townsfolk alike flock to a fairgrounds on the edge of town to compete for blue ribbons, watch races and rodeos, snack on funnel cakes and elephant ears and become part of the throng on the carnival midway.

On Labor Day 1911, crowds of visitors poured through the gates of the Kankakee Fairgrounds to experience a new kind of event named the Great Inter-State Fair.

A large advertisement in the Kankakee Daily Republican proclaimed the event to be “Different from all others. Novel, new and entertaining. A great combination of AGRICULTURAL FAIR, CARNIVAL, CIRCUS and HORSE SHOW. No other Fair like it. It is, in short, the greatest outdoor entertainment ever given.” Visitors were invited to “Come Mingle With the Throng, 100,000 Strong.”

The first Kankakee County Fair, held in 1856, probably measured attendance in the hundreds, rather than the thousands. Located in a grove of trees in what is now the Riverview neighborhood of Kankakee, the fair emphasized competitions in agricultural and domestic products. Entertainment at the 1856 fair consisted of an exhibition by Bourbonnais horseman Seymour Delonais, driving his trotter, Blackbird.

After the Civil War, the county fair settled into a location on the northern edge of the city, just to the west of Mound Grove Cemetery. It would remain there for more than 70 years. Initially the fairgrounds occupied 15 acres, but would later spread over a much larger acreage.

Major changes in the county fair came in 1890, when Len Small, son of pioneer physician and horticulturist Dr. A.L. Small, was elected president of the fair board. Along with other young men elected to fair leadership positions, Small revitalized the fair. The group raised funds to improve the fairgrounds, hire entertainers and other attractions and increase premiums for exhibitors.

From 1902 until 1910, the annual event underwent a huge geographic expansion and was renamed the Kankakee District Fair. A newspaper advertisement described its scope: “The Kankakee District Fair embraces the counties of Kankakee, Will, Iroquois, Grundy, Livingston and Ford in Illinois, and Newton and Lake in Indiana, and a most cordial invitation is extended the people of all other counties, as well as the rest of the world to attend the greatest of all Agricultural and Live Stock Exhibitions in the Mississippi Valley.”

As the fair grew in physical size and attendance through the first decade of the 1900s, it placed increased emphasis on racing events and entertainment programs. The dominant structure on the grounds was a huge grandstand with seating for thousands of spectators. Located along the west straightaway of the half-mile oval racetrack, the grandstand provided excellent views of racing and other events on the track. Spectators in the grandstand also had the best sightlines for circus acts and other entertainment taking place on the infield (the grassy area surrounded by the racetrack).

When the fair was rebranded as “the Great Inter-State Fair” in 1911, it offered more of everything: more horse and livestock shows, more trotting and pacing races, more prizes (“$30,000 [in] races, premiums and attractions”), more hours for attendance (the grounds were electrically lighted at night), more seating (the grandstand was doubled in size), more “ skilled and daring expert … circus performers from Europe and America,” and a midway with more “side show performers and entertainers.”

A major new attraction for the 1911 fair was a daily flying exhibition featuring daredevil aviators performing “death-defying feats” over the race track infield. The aerial exhibition was presented by Moisant International Aviation, a company founded by brothers John and Alfred Moisant, who had grown up in Manteno.

By 1932, two decades after being renamed, the Inter-State Fair was drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day from Illinois and neighboring states. Large numbers of visitors arrived by train; even more “motored” to the fair on Illinois’ excellent network of paved highways. The Kankakee fair outdrew every other such event in the state, except for the Illinois State Fair at Springfield.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, the 1932 fair opened with a “magnificent massed band concert of 1,400 musicians.” Taking part were 800 musicians from high school bands and 600 singers from Illinois choirs.

“Never during the half-century of the Kankakee … fair’s existence has there been so glorious and brilliant an opening day,” noted the Kankakee Republican-News.

The remaining five days of the fair each had a theme. Monday was “Old Settlers,’ Soldiers,’ and Children’s Day;” Tuesday, “Illinois and Republican Day”; Wednesday, “Indiana and Kankakee Day”; Thursday, “Livestock Day” (featuring a “Million-Dollar Livestock Parade”), and Friday, “Homecoming and Chicago Day.”

A record crowd, estimated at 100,000, jammed the fairgrounds on Republican Day.

Political organizations and office-holders from across the state (including a 3,000-member delegation that arrived by motorcade from Chicago) overwhelmed the fairgrounds and city streets.

“Automobile traffic on city streets and on the network of highways leading into Kankakee was blocked for hours,” reported the Republican-News. The newspaper noted that it took a reporter three-quarters of an hour to drive the seven-block distance from the city hall to the fairgrounds.

Large crowds were also on hand for Indiana and Kankakee Day; attendance was swelled by local workers — Kankakee factories, stores and offices closed at noon “to permit employes to attend the fair.”

The 1932 Inter-State Fair was hailed by Fair Secretary Len Small as “the best we have ever had.”

Unfortunately, it was also the last Inter-State Fair to be held. Competition from the 1933 World’s Fair (“Century of Progress”) in Chicago, coupled with the deepening Great Depression, caused the 1933 Kankakee fair to be cancelled. Smaller, more traditional county fairs resumed in Kankakee in the late 1930s.

In 1948, a new Kankakee County Fairgrounds was opened on a 60-acre site south of the city. What happened to the old Inter-State fairgrounds?

Answer: It remained vacant for years (the grandstand and most other structures were demolished in 1939). In 1949, the Kankakee Valley Park District acquired 16 acres of the old fairgrounds property and developed Old Fair Park. A small housing development occupies part on the site, between Old Fair Park and Mound Grove Cemetery.