Pembroke celebrates 144 years

Between Aug. 26 and 29, Pembroke will be celebrating UNITY in our CommUNITY as part of Pembroke Day: 144 Years Strong.

Kicking off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Township Hall — located at 4019 Wheeler Road — there will be the Little Miss Pembroke talent show. This will include age groups of 3 to 5, 6 to 12 and 13 to 18.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the children’s parade starts at the four-way and ends at Martin Luther King Park. The theme is UNITY Pairs and all float entries must be decorated. Small horses, ponies, bikes and wagons are allowed while ATVs are not allowed.

Also on Friday is the 7 p.m. Little Miss Pembroke Pageant and 8:30 p.m. movie night.

At 10 a.m. Saturday is the Pembroke Day Parade and Festival which begins at 2000 Road and ends at Martin Luther King Park. The theme is Unity in our CommUNITY, 144 years strong. Decorate with community diversity in mind. Horses, trucks and trailers are permitted.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, there will be a Pembroke Day Service in the park.

All registration forms are available at Pembroke Library, Township Hall, Village Hall and G.G. & M Hardware Store. For more information on being a vendor, message Stephanie McCrary on Facebook.

For more information, contact Ieshia Link at 312-261-0499 or Tonia Lafi at 815-549-6478. Please bring tables and chairs.