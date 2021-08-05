Momence woman in running for Ms. Wheelchair America award

MOMENCE — Mya Lynn Hendrix of Momence is competing for Ms. Wheelchair America’s People’s Choice Award 2022 as Ms. Wheelchair Illinois.

Ms. Wheelchair America focuses on recognizing the advocacy efforts, abilities and accomplishments of women who use wheelchairs. Money for the national competition is raised for the titleholder’s Personal Care Attendant (PCA) Fund, according to the organization.

Hendrix uses a wheelchair for mobility due to a spinal cord injury sustained in 2018.

As an advocate, she focuses on raising awareness about addiction, disability and recovery. She also is cofounder of the ILPRC or Illinois Prisoner Rights Coalition, which pushes for Iroquois County prisoners to have adequate medical treatment.

Hendrix is also a recent members of the Rollettes, a wheelchair dance team based in L.A.

You can read more about the program and vote at <a href="https://www.mwapeopleschoice.com" target="_blank">mwapeopleschoice.com.</a> Voting costs $1 and ends August 13 at 8:30 p.m.