56th Kankakee County Fair arrives

At last!

After a one-year hiatus, the Kankakee County Fair has returned. The fair kicked off on Wednesday and it swings into full action today and continues through Sunday.

Gates opened today at 7 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. at the fair grounds in south Kankakee. Admission is $10, and children 5 years and under have free admission. Admission includes grandstand show, side shows and livestock shows.

One of the main attractions is the carnival. The carnival opens at 3 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m.

The event, of course, did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheep Show (Jr. & 4-H) -- 3:30 p.m. in Sheep Show Arena

Rabbit Show (4-H) -- 4 p.m. in Rabbit Show Arena

Kidbuck$ Game Show -- 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in Midway area

Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show -- 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at East Road

School Bus Figure 8 - 7 p.m. in free grandstand

Live band -- Cosmic Rewind -- 8-11 p.m. in Budweiser Pavilion

For complete schedule, visit kankakeefair.org.