Voyageur Classic to raise funds for museum repair, maintenance

The Voyageur Classic is back for a fundraising trek on the west side of Kankakee.

The race, organized by the Kankakee County Museum, is a 5-kilometer run and walk set for 8 a.m. Aug. 21. The race starts and ends in front of the museum at 801 S. Eighth Avenue. The familiar course loops around Hawkins, Curtis, Calista and Eighth, passing Taft and Kennedy schools.

Veronica Featherston, executive director of the Kankakee County Museum, said the event will also include a “virtual” option. Participants can run or walk a 5K at a time and location of their choosing between Aug. 14 and Aug. 21. Virtual participants, however, will not be eligible for race-day awards.

Although the race is on the site of the main Kankakee County Museum, it is actually a fundraiser for the downtown French Heritage Museum. That museum, located at 165 N. Indiana in downtown Kankakee, is inside the historic stone barn.

The Voyageur name of the race celebrates the first explorers, pioneer settlers, missionaries, fur traders and coureurs de bois in Kankakee County. The event will include a costume contest, with a prize for the best voyageur outfit on race day.

Featherston says that no specific goal has been set for the number of participants expected or money to be raised. Any funds gathered, she says, will go toward upgrading the cupola on top of the French Museum building. It has a leak. Money raised will also help with electrical work and brick repair at the building.

Because the museum is historic, Featherston says, all work must be done with sensitivity to the building’s age and design. The one-time Lemuel Milk Carriage House is one of the oldest buildings in Kankakee County and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We will be absolutely grateful for all participants and sponsors,” Featherston says.

The French Heritage Museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoons. It hosted a Bastille Day celebration July 17 and will have a French-Canadian and Belgian Emigration lecture Sept. 25. Norma Meier will be the speaker.

Featherston says that while many people are aware of Kankakee’s French Canadian genealogical roots, the Belgian influence is largely unknown.

The race fee is $35 on race day and $30 in advance. Enter by Aug. 14 to be guaranteed your correct shirt size. There are discounts available for runners and walkers who enter as teams. A team of four to nine participants will save 20 percent. A team of 10 or more participants will saved 30 percent.

Register online at raceroster.com/events/2021/39325/voyageur-classic-5k-runwalk.

If you register online you can also get a 15 percent discount by using the promo code, Lovelocalhistory. Most participants will pick up their packet at the museum, but if you check the appropriate box on the race form and pay an additional $10, they will mail the shirt to you. Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. Aug. 21.

The race has been held several times before, though not every year. No race was held in 2020 because of the covid pandemic, but the 2019 run was successful, Featherston says.

Walker awards will be for first, second and third overall. Runner awards will be men and women first and second overall and age group awards for first and second men and women 19 and under; 20-39 and 40 and over.

Sponsors include Riverside Orthopedic Specialists, Berkot’s Super Foods of Kankakee and Veronda’s Music and Promotional Printing.