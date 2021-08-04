MusicFest attendance surpasses 9,000

The music-loving public certainly appeared eager to welcome back the Merchant Street MusicFest after a one-year hiatus.

Last weekend’s MusicFest consisted of 7,433 paying festival goers, 1,450 non-paying attendees made up of sponsors, volunteers and crew; and 140 band members/performers for a total estimated Friday/Saturday attendance of 9,023.

“We are so pleased to be able to have brought this festival back after a year off from COVID-19, and are delighted by the attendance!” said festival director Allison Beasley.

This number was down from 2019’s attendance of 10,500 people, where there was a paying crowd of 9,000. Another 1,500 passes came through sponsorships.