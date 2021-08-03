Tetter's 7th Ward council vacancy declared, applicants sought

KANKAKEE — A replacement to fill the Kankakee City Council vacancy created by the resignation of 7th Ward Alderman Fred Tetter appears likely to be named at the Aug. 16 council meeting.

Mayor Chris Curtis informed the council that current 7th Ward Alderman Carl Brown and Tetter will be seeking applicants for the position. Tetter recently resigned his position citing his desire to spend more time with family and friends.

Tetter had been an aldermen since May 2013 after he defeated longtime Kankakee City Council member Steven Hunter in that spring’s election.

Curtis said he is also accepting applications at city hall for anyone interested in the position.

The 7th Ward is located in the northeastern portion of the city.

He said Brown and Tetter may know of individuals who would like to serve on the 14-member council. If they have names of those individuals, he said they will bring them forward.

Curtis noted if the council does not approve a replacement 7th Ward alderman at the Aug. 16 meeting, a special meeting will be needed to get the person approved because the following council meeting, set for Sept. 7, the day after the Labor Day holiday, would not fall within the 30-day time frame allowed by ordinance.

The appointment will be the second made to the council within the span of two months. On June 15, 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak was appointed to fill the vacancy created when Frank Hasik IV was not allowed to take his just-won council seat due to a work conflict of interest.

Because Hasik is a Kankakee Environmental Services Utilities employer, he was not allowed to hold the elected office at the same time he was employed by the city.