Night Out raffle to benefit Project SUN

BOURBONNAIS — At the National Night Out event — which starts at 3:30 p.m. today at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive in Bourbonnais — there will be a raffle to win a backyard play set donated by Lowe’s.

The play set is valued at $450 and raffle tickets are $10 each. Ticket sale proceeds will benefit Project SUN Kankakee.

Additionally, a volunteer with the nonprofit has offered to come to the winner’s home to assemble the play set (must be located in Kankakee County). Winner need not be present to win the raffle.

The play set features a rock wall ladder, two belt swings with rope chains, and a 6-foot slide.

To purchase tickets, call 815-323-8036.