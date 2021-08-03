Man killed in I-57 crash in Iroquois County

A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County claimed the life of a North Chicago man on Monday.

Illinois State Police District 21 Ashkum said the 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of three passengers in a Chevrolet Suburban — a 41-year-old woman from North Chicago and a 40-year-old man from Zion — were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The third passenger — a 17-year-old male from North Chicago — was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation indicated at approximately 8:19 a.m. the Suburban was traveling south at mile post 267 in Iroquois County. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the left and entered the center median.

The vehicle overturned several times and ejected one passenger before it landed upright in the median.