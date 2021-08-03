Kankakee to soon begin $1.4M of street rehab

KANKAKEE — The 2021 street maintenance program in Kankakee went to a familiar name — Kankakee Valley Construction Company — and city officials say it’s for a very good reason.

The Kankakee-based construction company’s bid for street rehab for the city was estimated to come in about $1.4 million.

Kankakee Valley’s bid came in at $1,096,560 or just about $300,000 less than expected and because of that, both Mayor Chris Curtis and City Engineer Neil Piggush believe the city can get even more work done this year than originally anticipated.

Kankakee Valley’s bid easily beat a $1.45 million bid from a Thornton asphalt company and a $1.59 million bid from a Bourbonnais excavating company.

Because of the dramatic savings on the bid, Mayor Chris Curtis said an additional $25,000 to $30,000 could be spent in each of the city’s seven wards. He said the city will be looking to ward leadership to identify areas where additional work can be done this year.

Work will likely begin by September for the grinding and resurfacing of streets.

There should be no shortage of areas in need of consuming the additional $300,000. The city streets in many areas are in desperate need of new asphalt. The past couple years, the city had little money to spend on street maintenance and the street surfaces have sharply declined in many areas.