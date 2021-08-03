Area workforce reaching 'crisis' level

The state of Kankakee County’s workforce is at a crossroads. It has weathered the COVID-19 storm, for now, but the workforce needs some reinvigoration to avert a crisis, according to Ladonna Russell, executive director of the Grundy Livingston Kankakee Workforce Board.

Russell gave a 45-minute State of the Workforce presentation Monday at the Kankakee County Administration Building to one of the county’s subcommittees on how to invest the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The presentation examined pre-COVID employment numbers, employment numbers at the height of COVID and where the county stands now.

“A year pre-COVID we were in full employment,” Russell said. “So basically employers were really in desperate need of workers. Again, there were more job openings than people. If you look at the unemployment rate, it was the lowest it’s ever been for Kankakee County. And then obviously it changed during April of 2020.”

The county’s unemployment rate went from 4.1 percent to 15.9 percent due to the COVID shutdown.

“We were actually less than the state of Illinois,” Russell said. “We have a more diverse industry group here within the county. We have healthcare; we have manufacturing; we have service sector; and we have professional business service. That actually helped mitigate the amount of layoffs.”

The county’s unemployment rate dipped below 6 percent in October 2020, but it was back to 6.8 percent in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Companies in Kankakee County are having a hard time filling vacant positions for a myriad of reasons. Russell said the county’s total labor force (those working or actively seeking work) pre-COVID was approximately 56,000, and it dropped to 51,000 during the height of COVID. Now, the labor force is at 53,098 for June.

“Three-thousand less people are no longer looking for work,” Russell said. “How do we get these people back and re-engaged? How do we get them to come back into the workforce? How do we get them the skills necessary to get back into the workforce because they’ve been maybe out for a while.”

Russell said the labor force number is important for companies across the county.

<strong>‘Desperate need’</strong>

“Employers are in desperate need of workers,” she said. “There is a workforce shortage right now. There’s not enough workers. They are not getting the applications. They are not getting quality workers. ... Employers are in desperate need of workers. They cannot fill positions.”

There are 4,008 job posts in Kankakee County, according to the Workforce Board. There are 3,631 people collecting unemployment in the county, according to IDES.

“If we got every one of those people jobs, we would still not have enough people for all the postings,” Russell said. “We would still be short 377. So it goes back to how do we get these people back into the workforce?”

Russell mentioned organizations or companies looking to fill positions include county government, Kankakee School District, Riverside Healthcare and AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital — not to mention several manufacturers.

“We hear from employers daily,” she said. “’How do I recruit? How do I find people? What’s your magic number?’ Unfortunately, we do the best we can.”

Russell said her offices get the word out to the community through social media.

“But those 3,000 workers are making a huge impact right now on the workforce shortage in the county for workers,” she said.

The $300 weekly federal benefit the unemployed receive in addition to their regular unemployment check is scheduled to end Sept. 4. That could spark some of those who are unemployed, and making more money receiving those benefits than by working, seek employment. Russell said it’s frustrating that some of those who have been unemployed for more than a year, haven’t taken advantage of getting more training or acquiring additional skills in order to improve their employment prospects.

<strong>Looking for a solution</strong>

In addition, Russell said the Workforce Board is looking to hire a consultant to do a local wage and benefits survey to understand what the current market rate is for three industries — manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation-distribution-logistics. Are local companies offering employees competitive wages and benefits? The report is going to hopefully address those questions, she said.

She said they’ll work with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and local chambers of commerce to get the results of the survey out to the public, “so they know this is what the market rate is, and this is what the benefits are. ... The employers can make the best decision on, are they competitive?”

Russell said bids for the contract work on the survey are due Aug. 9. The job will be awarded by Sept. 1 and the results of the survey will be completed by December.

There are other stumbling blocks to getting those on unemployment back into the workforce, including childcare, transportation, wage expectations, flexibility on work hours, work ethic and COVID.

Angela Morrey, director of marketing & business attraction for the economic alliance, said they’ve been hearing from companies who can’t find enough workers that say it’s affecting production.

“One employer had said if they can fill all their open positions, they could increase production by 45 percent,” Morrey said. “It is a continuous trickle-down effect. People going back to work, helping our manufacturers, our employers, the better they do, the better our county does as a whole.”