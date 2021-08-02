Woman arrested following fire in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A woman was arrested Saturday on a preliminary charge of arson following a fire at a residence in the 500 block of Union Avenue.

The fire was contained to the contents of the residence and personal belongings of the woman’s boyfriend, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said on Sunday that his office won’t get the reports until Monday, “So it’s too soon to say whether charges will be filed or not.”

The house was illegally occupied as it had been closed due to the lack of running water and other utilities, LaRoche said.

The residence was secured by the owner and the occupants were removed from the property, LaRoche said.