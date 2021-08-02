ONU installs rooftop panels for solar energy

BOURBONNAIS — Solar energy will soon be helping to power Olivet Nazarene University.

This summer, the university began work to install 3,100 solar panels, each measuring about 3 feet by 6 feet, on the roofs of the Perry Student Life Center and Hawkins Centennial Chapel, according to an ONU news release.

Installation is expected to take a few months to complete, with the goal to begin generating clean energy by the start of the school year.

ONU is expecting to save an average of $45,000 per year using the energy generated on the two buildings, according to the release.

The solar energy generated on campus will go directly into the buildings for immediate use, with any unused, excess energy to go into the central grid.

After a “competitive bidding process” among solar panel companies, ONU entered a 25-year agreement with Wisconsin-based SunVest Solar Inc. to install and maintain the panels, according to the release.

The company assumes all costs of maintenance and upkeep, and it retains full ownership of the panels during the contract. ONU put no money down for the project, the university confirmed.

Use of the panels is expected to increase the percentage of renewable energy used by ONU from 9 percent up to 19 percent.

Currently, ONU receives about 9 percent of its energy from renewable energy sources through ComEd, according to the release.

The idea for the solar panels was inspired by a faculty presentation three years ago by mathematics professor Nick Boros during ONU’s annual Scholar Week.

Boros presented an analysis of what the energy cost-savings might be if the university installed solar arrays on campus. Mike Pyle, associate dean of the Walker School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, and biology professor Ryan Himes conducted further research after Boros’ presentation.

Installation began in May and is anticipated to finish by the end of the summer.

ONU Spokesperson Lauren Beatty said the hope is that the solar panels will be a successful venture for the university and other similar clean energy projects will pop up.

She also said that students have already played key roles in researching the viability of such a project, and more research opportunities are likely for the future.

While the panels on the top of the Centennial Chapel are fairly inaccessible to the general public, the panels on the Perry Center can be viewed from the third floor workout facilities and will likely be visited/referenced in science courses taught at ONU, she said.