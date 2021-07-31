Mass evictions on the horizon? $3M in unpaid rent due to Kankakee landlords alone

KANKAKEE — The physical effects of COVID-19 may be falling into the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean the side effects of the pandemic won’t continue to plague the region.

This impact, however, will have nothing to do with the Kankakee County Health Department or Riverside Medical Center or AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee. It will have everything to do with people — most notably renters — being able to have a roof over their heads.

It will be the result of nationwide federal moratoriums on residential evictions. The first was established as part of the CARES Act and ran from March 2020 to July 2020, though it remained valid until Aug. 23, 2020. On Sept. 4, 2020, a new moratorium was put into effect by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. It was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020, but has been continually extended.

Now, after the Supreme Court decided to not make a change to the end date, the moratorium is set to expire on Saturday, July 31.

The eviction ban was said to be put in place to protect renters during the pandemic. It also sought to avoid overwhelming homeless shelters, which officials believed would have added to the increased spread of COVID-19.

After the multiple extensions, though, it has resulted in a massive amount of unpaid rent due to landlords across the country.

<strong>Local impact</strong>

In Kankakee alone, the total unpaid rent is likely to exceed $3 million, said Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency director.

While Kankakee may be the hardest hit municipality within Kankakee County regarding lost rental income, every village and city will feel some impact.

Even the Kankakee County court system is bracing for an impact. In anticipation of the July 31 deadline, this week brought an onslaught of eviction filings, with more than 35 already on the books as of mid-afternoon Wednesday, said Sandi Cianci, Kankakee County Circuit Clerk.

While eviction filings can begin, she said, the actual removal of tenants cannot take place until Sept. 1 in Illinois.

<strong>Landlords hit hard</strong>

Brewer-Watson, who’s leading the city’s efforts to find funding to assist landlords who are experiencing deep economic pain due to the pandemic and the ban on evicting occupants for failure to pay rent, said because the city’s housing inventory is basically half rental versus half owner-occupied, the economic pain here may be significant.

“We have thousands of properties here that are rental units. We are trying to get some sense of the problem,” she said.

While rental property owners who specialize in the business may be able to weather the COVID-induced storm, the smaller rental management companies may not.

“We have many landlords who haven’t been receiving rent for 12-15 months. They are still required to pay their mortgage and their property taxes,” Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said.

Curtis added, “And we know in so many cases that this back rent will never be found.”

Curtis is investigating if there is any way the city can use any of its nearly $15 million of federal relief funds to aid hard-hit landlords.

There is a real fear that this situation could have a greater impact than the housing market collapse of 2009-12 had on the region.

“We have so many family-based landlord businesses. Where do they get financial relief?” she asked. “We’re looking. ... This is a complex conversation, a difficult conversation.”

According to the 2019 U.S. Census estimates, of Kankakee’s 9,047 housing units, only 47.6 percent were owner-occupied. That figure means Kankakee’s rental property business is highly susceptible to significant losses of revenues due to the moratorium and the resulting unpaid rent.

By comparison, 68 percent of Kankakee County’s 45,747 housing units are owner-occupied. That means there could be a large number of renters in danger of losing their residences.

<strong>Where to go?</strong>

Curtis said if mass evictions take place, he doesn’t know where this sudden influx of homeless will find shelter.

“And to further the homeless problem we will be going into the winter season. This will be a different homeless problem than we are used to,” he said, referring to the many young people who will be impacted. “My fear is we may have a homeless situation like we have never seen before.”

Dawn Broers, executive director of Fortitude Community Outreach, is anticipating a “large number” of new homeless due to the pending eviction proceedings.

“I believe we are going to see mass evictions, and we will see many of them on the streets or seeking emergency assistance,” Broers said.

She added that she is not blaming the rental property owners, noting that these are businesses and they must be able to make money to stay in operation.

She said many tenants have gone months without paying rents and the owners simply cannot bear that revenue loss.

“Property owners have been [financially] hurt. ... Landlords need as many incentives as possible right now. This area has so many ‘mom-and-pop’ rentals,” she said. “I believe those are going to have real difficulties.”

And to make the situation even a little more difficult, Fortitude does not begin offering nightly shelters for homeless until October.

That means, if evicted residents are not able to find a new apartment or a family or friend to offer a place to sleep, they could very well be living on the street.

<strong>Countywide problem</strong>

Kankakee is not alone in this predicament. Though Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent is not anticipating as large of a problem in his community as rental is not as significant, he said, “One family being homeless is one too many.

“This is a situation which will impact the entire county,” he said.

He said he believes it could also cause future problems for renters, as landlords could become even more selective in who they sign a lease with in an effort to avoid further evictions and loss of more rental income in the future.

“This could lead to even more homeless because they simply may not be able to find a place they can rent,” he said.

He noted the three rounds of stimulus checks received by millions of people were distributed, in part, for people to pay for housing. Many people obviously did not use it for rental assistance.

“The best intentions of government does not always equate to what people do,” Nugent said.

Nugent, who is also the president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said he is worried about what effect these evictions will have on communities with high levels of rentals.

“Some areas are going to suffer,” he said. “They are going to see more people evicted and more problems as a result.”

One person who is living the rental crisis daily is Charlotte Ramiez, manager of Kohl Apartments, the Kankakee-based company which owns 129 properties, which house some 300 rental units.

She said there is no question there is going to be an onslaught of evictions and she said she fears what it will do to the community, as well as those people left without housing.

“It’s absolutely going to be a large number of evictions. It’s disappointing this moratorium went on for so long,” she said. “There is no question this is going to have a domino effect. I believe there are property owners who are going to lose their business or simply get out. There was not a huge profit margin in this in the first place.”

She said she is hopeful landlords will use evictions as a last resort, but she said she knows the property owners — just like Kohl Apartments — need their rental income to make ends meet.

“Do we have many people behind on rent? Yes,” she said, estimating perhaps up to 25 percent of their tenants are behind on rent.

“I’m afraid of what may happen,” she said.

<strong>March 27, 2020</strong>

The CARES Act eviction moratorium began. It ended on July 24, 2020, though no evictions could be filed until Aug. 23, 2020.

<strong>Sept. 1, 2020</strong>

CDC issues temporary national moratorium on most evictions for nonpayment of rent with Dec. 31 expiration date

<strong>Oct. 9, 2020</strong>

CDC issues guidance creating new burdens for renters to seek eviction protection

<strong>December 2020</strong>

Federal eviction moratorium extended through Jan. 31, 2021, as part of an emergency COVID-19 relief package

<strong>Jan. 29, 2021</strong>

CDC extended the moratorium until March 31 as a result of a presidential executive order

<strong>March 29, 2021</strong>

The Biden administration extended the moratorium through June 30, 2021.

<strong>June 24, 2021</strong>

CDC extended deadline to July 31, announces it would be the last extension.

<strong>June 29, 2021</strong>

Supreme Court refuses to lift the moratorium and said congressional action would be needed to extend its end date

<strong>July 29, 2021</strong>

The Biden administration announces it will allow moratorium to expire on Saturday