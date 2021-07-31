KLASEY: Devastating fire strikes Elks Country Club

The rambling stone clubhouse at Elks Country Club along the Kankakee River northeast of Aroma Park was engulfed by flames on the morning of Dec. 5, 1968.

Ironically, the building was destroyed less than 24 hours after serving as the site of a banquet honoring the man who had been the club’s golf pro for the preceding 20 years.

John J. Krutilla had served as the Elks’ resident pro since 1948, and for a number of years, was also the general manager of the country club.

A native of Chicago, Krutilla’s connection with the popular golf course dated to the years immediately before World War II, when it was known as the Hieland Golf and Country Club.

Competing as an amateur, he won the Midwest Golf Open held there in 1940.

In 1941, in a field of more than 100 pro and amateur golfers, he tied for fifth place among the amateurs.

Following World War II service in the U.S. Navy, he joined the PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association) in 1946; two years later, he assumed the pro duties at the Elks Country Club.

The fire that consumed the clubhouse building was discovered shortly after 9 a.m. and was quickly reported to the nearest fire department, the Aroma Park Fire Protection District.

Fire Chief Ed Goselin told the Kankakee Daily Journal that the fire was raging out of control when he arrived only minutes after the alarm was sounded.

“The roof of the north end was blazing high into the sky and the fire was rapidly spreading toward the middle of the building,” Goselin said.

Fanned by 50-mph winds, the flames “raced across the roof of the building and shot high into the air. Smoke boiling from the burning building could easily be seen five miles away,” noted Journal reporter John Beydler.

The clubhouse building, described as “shaped roughly like a horseshoe,” housed a large banquet room in its middle portion.

The northern section of the building, where the fire was first seen, contained the clubhouse bar and kitchen; the southern wing was used for locker rooms and storage.

Despite the efforts of 50 firefighters from five area departments, the newspaper reported, “The middle portion of the building and the northern end had only the stone walls remaining an hour after the fire was spotted.”

The southern portion of the building still stood, although it suffered smoke and water damage.

The 18-hole golf course, advertised as “One of the best in the West ... situated at Aroma Park on the beautiful river,” opened in 1928. It was a business venture of Sidmon “Sid” McHie. a colorful entrepreneur who was publisher of the Hammond Times newspaper in Indiana.

McHie’s nearly 1,600-acre tract included the golf club, a private airstrip, and farmland.

The same 1928 advertisement noted, “Beautiful Club House of English Design now under construction. Will be ready to open this season. Excellent home cooking.”

The ad also trumpeted, “Fun the Year ‘Round at Hieland, Fishing! Hunting! Boating! Skating! Golf! Tennis! Horseback Riding!”

Originally a daily fee course, the Hieland operation was financially disappointing.

In 1939, revenues improved when the club became a semi-public course, selling memberships while continuing to allow daily fee play.

A highlight of the pre-World War II period was a series of golf tournaments held from 1938 to 1941 on the Hieland course.

Co-sponsored by the golf club and the Kankakee Republican-News, the two-day Midwest Golf Open held in June 1941, drew a stellar field of both professional and amateur golfers.

Competing for a $1,500 top prize were such nationally recognized pro golfers as Lloyd Mangrum, Dick Metz, Ky Laffoon, Johnny Revolta and Tommy Armour.

With a 72-hole total of 270, Mangrum claimed the prize money.

The years 1942-45 were a subdued period at Hieland (the 1942 Midwest Open was canceled), as Americans shifted focus from peacetime to wartime activities.

The future of the golf course was placed in doubt on Sept. 5, 1944, when golf course owner Sid McHie died following a car-train collision.

In March 1947, the golf course and adjoining farmland were sold by McHie’s executors to the Kankakee Shores Association, an African-American religious group that planned to develop the property for recreational and educational purposes.

After several years of operation, financial problems led the Kankakee Shores Association to sell the property to a group of Kankakee-area businesses and professional men.

The new owners renamed the course as the Kankakee Valley Golf Club, operating it until 1958, when Kankakee Elks Lodge 627 bought the property.

The golf course was given the name that it continues to bear: the Elks Country Club.

Following the 1968 fire, the Elks decided to invest $500,000 in a new clubhouse (which still serves the facility).

In the spring of 1969, after more than 20 years at the Kankakee Elks Country Club. John Krutilla resigned to become the resident pro at another golf course. What is the name of that course, and where is it located?

Answer: Oak Springs Golf Course, located on Vanderkarr Road, about two miles southeast of the Elks Country Club. The new course, designed by Krutilla, opened in May 1969. He became general manager of the course, in addition to his duties as pro. Before retiring from professional golf in 1984, Krutilla served as pro at a number of clubs, including a final 11 years at the Elks Country Club.