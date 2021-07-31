Board questions teacher resignations from Kankakee High School

KANKAKEE — The volume of recent teacher resignations in Kankakee School District 111 prompted questions from the school board about the reasons they are leaving, particularly from Kankakee High School.

Resignations approved during June and July board meetings have included 17 high school teachers and one high school guidance counselor, among other teacher and staff resignations. There were 312 FTE (full-time equivalent) teachers in the district in 2020, with 96 of those at Kankakee High School, according to Illinois Report Card data. There are 13 currently open positions at the high school with interviews pending, Superintendent Genevra Walters said.

By comparison, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School had two resignations approved at its July board meeting, neither of whom were teachers, and it had eight resignations approved in June, including two teachers. BBCHS had 118 FTE teachers in 2020, according to IRC data.

Administrators suggested reasons include better paying high school teaching jobs outside of Kankakee County, as well as some teachers having moved out of state.

Beth Anderson, president of the Kankakee Federation of Teachers, also cited the lure of high school districts that pay thousands of dollars more and are a short drive north of Kankakee. She said there have been a lot of recent resignations, but this is not atypical for the district.

“Some years we’ve had greater than that,” she said. “The same goes for administration; administrators leave Kankakee often because they have better opportunities outside of Kankakee.”

The teacher shortage on a national level is also a factor in the difficulty keeping teachers, Anderson said.

“There are so many variables to why people resign, and of course, some people resign because they don’t like working in Kankakee,” Anderson said. “It is challenging. We have a lot of high needs in our district, and that is stressful and exhausting.”

During the July 26 meeting, Kankakee School Board member Deb Johnston said she is concerned after noticing an increased number of teachers resigning, especially from the high school. She asked administrators to be more vigilant about getting exit interviews from departing teachers and forwarding their responses to the board.

Johnston said the departure of so many teachers is “disheartening.”

“We’re losing a lot of good teachers, and I want to know why,” she said. “I want to know what their reasoning is. Instead of innuendos and rumors, I want to know if they would actually just fess up and say why they are leaving. Please tell us.”

Johnston said one teacher told her that her move out of state was specifically prompted by her desire to leave the district.

“I think if some things had changed or something was different, maybe she might not have [moved]; I don’t know,” Johnston said. “I’m just speculating, but [the teacher] did say there was so much conflict that she felt she needed to get out now.”

Shemeka Fountain, the assistant superintendent for human resources, said the district cannot make anyone complete an exit interview, but teachers are asked for their reasons and to complete an exit interview upon resigning.

“Out of the list we sent to you, at least 10 of those teachers have moved out of state, and we are finding that out quite a bit, that some of our teachers are moving out of the State of Illinois,” Fountain noted. “Some are moving to other districts, or some are moving closer to home, for family reasons.”

Walters said that Kankakee School District pays well compared to elementary districts, but it cannot compete financially with high school districts in the south Chicago suburbs, some as close as 30 minutes north of Kankakee.

The nationwide teacher shortage makes it more difficult to be competitive and retain teachers, she added.

“The best way to put it is, we as a community need to remember that teachers are now in demand,” Walters said.

Anderson said there were a lot of resignations in June and July this year, while typically, they are more spread out in the last few months of the school year, starting in March. The pandemic may have played a role in the timing, she suggested, as other districts may not have known their needs or budgets as early as usual.

Anderson also said that it is difficult to attract and maintain teachers with the salaries offered in Kankakee School District; while the district is competitive among Kankakee County schools, it is not so competitive compared to others of similar size, such as Crete Monee School District.

Anderson added that many teachers commute to Kankakee, so when a job opens up closer to home, they apply because they can drive less and make more money.

“We don’t have a lot of people that live in Kankakee and work in Kankakee School District,” she said. “It’s less and less every year.”

Anderson said there is a “severe shortage” of teachers across the state as well as nationally.

Someone attending a four-year university to become a teacher might take out $60,000 in student loans, and when they start working, they might take home around $28,000 after paying for their insurance and retirement benefits, she explained.

Many teachers are getting master’s degrees in order to move up the pay scale, but this causes them to take on more debt as well, and they don’t realize the pay increase until later in their careers, Anderson said.

She also noted yearly raises in Kankakee have been 2 percent to 3 percent for the last decade of negotiations because of limited state funding.

With limited options for affordable housing in Kankakee, it can be a difficult place for young people and young families, she said.

“We need teachers, not just Kankakee, in every school,” Anderson said. “Everyone needs teachers, and everyone needs substitute teachers. It’s not just us; it’s everywhere.”

<strong>Salaries for a Year 1 teacher with bachelor's degree / Year 1 with master's degree: </strong>

<ul><li>Kankakee School District 111 - $41,638 / $42,809</li><li>Crete Monee School District - $44,633 / $50,728</li><li>Bloom District 206 - $50,148 / $54,450</li><li>Rich Township District 227 - $51,650 / $54,375</li><li>Bremen School District 228 - $52,309 / $57,742</li><li>Community High School District 218 - $51,500 / $56,650</li><li>Thornton School District 205 - $51,769 / $55,829</li><li>Thornton Fractional School District 215 - $50,929 / $56,264</li></ul>

<em>Information provided by KSD111</em>