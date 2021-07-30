Kankakee looks for public input on $14.6 million in COVID funding

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The City of Kankakee is seeking input from city residents for the use of funds the city will receive as part of the American Rescue Plan. The ARP has provided funding to states, local governments, and other entities to help replace lost revenues, cover COVID-related expenses, and reverse the economic impacts of this pandemic.

The city was allocated approximately $14.6 million as part of the plan. An online survey, which is available in English and Spanish, asks respondents to prioritize spending options among various categories.

Feedback is essential to ensure that discretionary funds are used in the most impactful way for the community, according to a press release from the city. For that reason, the release continues, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis is looking for input from residents.

The responses will be used to help create a final report on how to best allocate resources for pandemic recovery, the press release said.

The survey can be taken at <a href="http://citykankakee-il.gov/american-rescue-plan-2021.php" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov/american-rescue-plan-2021.php</a>.