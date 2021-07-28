Musical lineup for two-day MusicFest

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Merchant Street MusicFest is back after having to cancel 2020’s festivities due to the pandemic. The two-day festival returns to Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, located at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, with 30 musical acts on three stages.

Local acts such as Unified Voices of Kankakee and Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band are set to perform while the headlining performance from Tony! Toni! Toné! will close out the weekend. The R&B group popular in the late ’80s and early ’90s will perform at 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the Merchant Street Stage.

Festival director Allison Beasley said that they try each year to make the musical acts be 30 percent localized and 70 percent regional or national. She said that this year’s event has “a real diverse array of genres.”

“A lot of times people will say, ‘I don’t know these bands,’ and it’s like, ‘Well, you will know them by the end of the weekend,” she said.

“That’s the fun part of it, it’s like this adventure of discovery and finding new music and new people and new food and things you didn’t know existed before.”

While they made a few changes due to the pandemic, such as pausing this year on the kid’s zone, it will still be the beloved music event the community knows it to be.

“We feel so appreciative that we can still do an event like this and we can come together as a community and celebrate music, art, food and each other,” Beasley said about coming back after COVID-19 canceled last year’s plans.

“When something like that has been taken away from you and then you get it back, you’re just so grateful.”

In addition to the music, there will also be a number of art vendors, as well as food and drink options. Art will be for sale from One Love Krystal, Cocoa’s Closet, Ebony Pearls Boutique, Cricket Time, Lilla Made, Frank, C&L Fine Goods Boutique and Gracie Pie Apothecary.

Food vendors include Bamboo Island, Brother George’s BBQ, Créme of the Crop, Conway’s Concessions, Chef Vaughn’s Kitchen, MiaBella’s Wood Fired Pizza, Mr. K’s Chuckwagon, Oberweis, Que It Up, Uncle T’s Food Truck, Rebel Ice Cream, Martinez Tacos and Uplifted Bistro.

Presale tickets are now on sale at Kankakee Public Library and will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday. The cost is $8 for one day or $15 for the weekend. After that, tickets will be available at the gate the days-of for $10 per day. Due to pandemic-related shipping delays, they will not be selling tickets online this year.

For more information, visit merchantstreetmusicfest.com or call 815-939-4564.

<strong>Friday, July 30</strong>

• 5-10 p.m.: DJ Jason Neuman on Merchant Street Stage

• 5 p.m.: Ouro on Merchant Street Stage

• 5 p.m.: Three's A Crowd on Platform Stage

• 5 p.m.: The Prairie State on Hill Stage

• 6:20 p.m.: Marina City on Hill Stage

• 6:40 p.m.: Dorothy Roberson as Tina Turner tribute on Merchant Street Stage

• 6:50 p.m.: Sonia Astacio + The Harrison St. Band on Platform Stage

• 7:50 p.m.: Tall Tall Trees on Hill Stage

• 8:10 p.m.: 7th Anomaly on Merchant Street Stage

• 8:40 p.m.: Harper + Midwest Kind on Platform Stage

• 9:30 p.m.: Spoken Four on Merchant Street Stage

• 9:30 p.m.: E3PO on Hill Stage

<strong>Saturday, July 31</strong>

• 2-10 p.m.: DJ Juan D on Merchant Street Stage

• 2 p.m.: Unified Voices of Kankakee on Merchant Street Stage

• 2 p.m.: Tocarra on Hill Stage

• 2 p.m.: Tom Lowery Trio on Platform Stage

• 3:10 p.m.: Vaudevileins on Hill Stage

• 3:20 p.m.: Hollyy on Merchant Street Stage

• 3:30 p.m.: Tall Paul + His Honky Tonk Band on Platform Stage

• 4:40 p.m.: Joslyn + The Sweet Compression on Merchant Street Stage

• 4:30 p.m.: Rebecca Rego + The Trainmen on Hill Stage

• 5:10 p.m.: Andreas Kapsalis on Platform Stage

• 5:50 p.m.: Fox Royale on Hill Stage

• 6 p.m.: N-Deep on Merchant Street Stage

• 7 p.m.:Big Dog Mercer on Platform Stage

• 7:20 p.m.: Dante Elephant on Hill Stage

• 7:40 p.m.: Windy City Soul on Merchant Street Stage

• 8:50 p.m.: James Armstrong on Platform Stage

• 9 p.m.: Maps + Atlases on Hill Stage

• 9:45 p.m.: Tony! Toni! Toné! on Merchant Street Stage

Whether festival-goers are new to the event or seasoned attendees, festival director Allison Beasley recommends wearing comfortable clothing and shoes. Her biggest piece of advice, though, is to not stay in one spot all weekend long.

"A lot of people, when they come for the first time, they go to the two bigger stages [Merchant and Hill], which are awesome, but then they forget about Platform," she said of the stage that is tucked behind the Train Depot.

"Don't sleep on that stage because there are some incredible acts playing and it's a smaller stage so it's a more intimate setting."