Calendar of events: July 28-Aug. 10

<strong>July 28</strong>

<strong>A Matter of Balance</strong>

Catholic Charities is hosting a Matter of Balance class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes are online and help seniors with balance in order to reduce risk of falling.

>> <a href="http://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, 815-523-9919

<strong>Stories in the garden</strong>

Family Storytimes in the Garden will be 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. Event is for all ages and no registration is needed. Bring blankets if you like but not lawn chairs.

>> <a href="http://bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>

<strong>July 29</strong>

<strong>Iroquois Memorial Hospital vaccine clinic</strong>

The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Illinois residents age 12 and older at Iroquois Memorial Hospital from 4 to 6 p.m. Appointments at ICPHD are available on weekdays.

>> <a href="http://bit.ly/ICPHDJuly" target="_blank">bit.ly/ICPHDJuly</a>, 815-432-2483

<strong>July 30</strong>

Teen Book Club

Features monthly theme, related snacks, drinks and sometimes a craft. Meets at 6 p.m. at Edward Chipman Public Library, 126 N. Locust St., Momence.

>> <a href="http://momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>July 30-31</strong>

<strong>Merchant Street MusicFest</strong>

Friday (starting at 5 p.m.) and Saturday (starting at 2 p.m.), the annual music festival is back at the Kankakee Depot. The event is a community celebration featuring local, regional, and national musical talent on three stages, art vendors and food and drink. Day tickets are $10 at the gate (cash only).

>> <a href="http://merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a>

<strong>July 31</strong>

<strong>Wizard Festival</strong>

Family-friendly Harry Potter-themed event hosted by Wizarding Events and The Bennett-Curtis House will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Rt. 50, Bourbonnais. Eat, drink and be Harry.

>> <a href="http://happeebirthdaeharry21.eventbrite.com" target="_blank">happeebirthdaeharry21.eventbrite.com</a>

<strong>Talk with Sen. Joyce</strong>

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, invites residents to ask questions and get assistance with state matters during Coffee, Conversation and Constituent Services from 9 to 11 a.m. at Starbucks, 532 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais. Attendees can receive help with FOID card applications, unemployment and more.

>> <a href="http://senatorpatrickjoyce.com" target="_blank">senatorpatrickjoyce.com</a>, 708-756-0882

<strong>Chicken dinner, ‘Herscher Style’</strong>

Herscher United Methodist Church is having a “Herscher Style” barbecue chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. in Village Park. Half and quarter chicken dinners will be available and meals include chips, baked beans, applesauce or coleslaw, dinner roll and butter, cookies, and lemonade or water. There is a cost for the meals, and carry-outs will be available.

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

At 9 a.m. at Goselin Park (behind the Bourbonnais Police Department), the Village of Bourbonnais will be hosting its first Yoga in the Park event with Olive Branch Yoga. Beginners are welcome, no experience required.

>> <a href="http://villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>, 815-937-3570

<strong>Aug. 1</strong>

<strong>East Kankakee Farmers’ Market</strong>

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month at 657 E. Court St. The market is hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.

>> Facebook: <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeEastSideMarket" target="_blank">@KankakeeEastSideMarket</a>, customerservice@kccsi-cap.org

<strong>Car show at Perry Farm</strong>

30th Annual Mustang & Ford Car Show will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. Event will include cars, food, music, door prizes and awards.

>> <a href="http://bit.ly/CarShowPerryFarm" target="_blank">bit.ly/CarShowPerryFarm</a>

<strong>Aug. 3</strong>

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.

>> <a href="http://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, 815-523-9919

<strong>Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital has teamed up with Northern Illinois Food Bank to host a food pantry on the first Tuesday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. Distribution is held at St. Rose Church Parking Lot on Merchant Street just south of the hospital’s main entrance.

>> <a href="http://bit.ly/AMITAPantry" target="_blank">bit.ly/AMITAPantry</a>

<strong>National Night Out</strong>

The 37th annual event at Perry Farm Park at 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and features music, food and activities. Chicago Bears Superbowl Champion Dan Hampton will be the guest speaker and will be signing autographs.

>>Facebook: <a href="https://www.facebook.com/bradleypolice" target="_blank">@bradleypolice</a>

<strong>Mark your calendar for these events coming soon</strong>

<strong>Aug. 4</strong>

<strong>Aug. 4-8</strong>

<strong>Fair week</strong>

The Kankakee County Fair will be held at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds with grandstand shows, midway carnival rides, and more. Times vary by day. The fairground is located at 213 W. 4000S, Kankakee.

>> <a href="http://kankakeefair.org" target="_blank">kankakeefair.org</a>

<strong>Aug. 6 & 7</strong>

<strong>Ghost Light Cabaret</strong>

At 8 p.m. both dates at River Road Park in Kankakee — at River Road and South 1500E Road — Acting Out Theatre Co. will present an outdoor musical theater show, featuring many of Broadway’s biggest hits. The rain date is Aug. 8.

>> <a href="http://ctingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a>

<strong>Aug. 7</strong>

<strong>Back to School Health Fair</strong>

9 a.m.-noon, Hippocrates Medical Clinic, 606 E. Court St., Kankakee. Physicals, vision screening (appointment needed), health information, food, and giveaways including school supplies. Event is free.

>> Make appointment at 815-216-3446

<strong>Memorial/Scholarship 5K</strong>

At 7:30 a.m., Central 5K Running to Remember is hosting the 2021 Central 5K run/walk in memory of Cody Lehmkuhl. The race will be held at 350 E. 5th Ave., Clifton.

>> <a href="http://bit.ly/cliftonrun" target="_blank">bit.ly/cliftonrun</a>

<strong>Aug. 8</strong>

<strong>5CVOA IHSA Volleyball Clinic</strong>

Registration will be 10:30 a.m. with the clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. clinic at Kankakee YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee. Cost is $20 for non-5CVOA members and free for members. Clinic meets requirements for both level 1 and 2 for officials. Great for new and experienced officials.

>> 708-516-7273, shannagan@comcast.net

<strong>Aug. 9, 11 and 13</strong>

<strong>Back to School Sports Camp</strong>

10 a.m. to noon each day. Please bring a water or sports drink. Aug. 9 basketball at Jeffers Park; Aug. 11 kickball at River Road Sports Complex; Aug. 13 spikeball at Splash Valley volleyball courts followed by a pool party in Splash Valley. Camp is for ages 7 to 11. Cost is $25 for all three days.

>><a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311

<strong>Aug. 10</strong>

<strong>Cool Cars Under the Stars</strong>

From 5 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of August in downtown Momence on Washington Street, check out the 2021 Annual Cruise Nights Car Show. Event will include cars and trucks. For more information, call 815-472-3861.

<strong>Aug. 10</strong>

<strong>9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 31</strong>

Peotone Car Club's 34th Annual Show

Organizers say this is the original and official, longest-running car show in downtown Peotone. The 34th annual show continues to include a class for every car and gives out homemade trophies.

A $20 registration fee includes a T-shirt, a goody bag and door prize ticket. DJ Joe will provide music for the event described as an "all-day car party that fills the entire downtown." The pinup contest returns for vintage enthusiasts and requires a $10 entry fee to participate. The winner is crowned Ms. Peotone Peach 2021. There will be local food and Pinstriping by Allen Yuhasz will be on site.

Profits benefit local nonprofit organizations.

>> Facebook: @peotonecars, peotonecarclub@yahoo.com

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31-Aug. 1

Rummage sale

The Manteno Sportsmen’s Club Women’s Auxiliary will host its first-ever rummage sale with proceeds going to local nonprofit organizations. Organizers say, "Help us unload our treasures to give back to the community." There will be household goods, furniture, clothing, patio items, electronics, kitchen items, shoes, purse, and more. The event will be at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club Banquet Hall, 851 N. Main St., Manteno.

>> Facebook: @MSCWomensAuxiliary