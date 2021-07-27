UPDATED: 2nd fire in 5 days destroys Kankakee house

KANKAKEE — Monday was the second time in five days firefighters were called to a residence in the 700 block of North Fifth Avenue in Kankakee due to a fire.

This time, the fire destroyed the two-story residence.

On Thursday, a fire in the entryway of the residence caused $10,000 in damage and displaced two people.

“The building was boarded up this weekend after the fire,” Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Monday’s fire was called in by a passer-by at 10:31 a.m. According to witnesses, that was about a half hour after people seen in the residence left, LaRoche said.

There were reports of people breaking in and taking appliances and other items, LaRoche said.

The fire was battled by multiple departments on a hot, humid day. The temperature in Kankakee was 82 degrees and rising, prompting crew rotations and water breaks.

LaRoche said there were two minor injuries to firefighters, one with heat exhaustion and one with minor burns.

Neither needed to be transported to the hospital.

The fire remains under investigation, LaRoche said. The owner of the building boarded up the structure a second time, LaRoche said.

It will be torn down as soon as the owner is able.

The house had been without natural gas or electricity for weeks prior to last week’s fire, LaRoche said.