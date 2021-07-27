Bradley's 2nd fire station delayed

BRADLEY — The high cost of building materials threw cold water on Bradley’s plans to construct a second fire station this summer.

Costs from the first bid package came back to the village as being 59 percent higher than projected. As a result, the Bradley Village Board voted unanimously Monday to reject the entire bid package.

The village administration, however, is not pulling the plug on constructing that station at 1690 Newtowne Drive, on the village’s northeast side.

The village, through its architect, had anticipated costs to be in the range of $1.7 million. The bid package coordinated by PSI Inc., the project’s construction manager, instead came in at $2,737,543.

The village will be looking to construct a 3,500-square-foot garage to house a fire engine and ambulance. The existing 4,200-square-foot building — once the home of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce — at the site will be redeveloped to accommodate fire service. The location will have living and training spaces.

The village’s lone fire station is located at the Bradley Municipal complex on West Broadway Street.

When the initial bids were sent earlier this year, the administration was hoping to gather at least three bids per each area of construction, such as excavation, electrical, heating/AC, roofing and so on, but bids were difficult to gain as many contractors are busy due to the abundance of work associated with the governmental COVID relief stimulus funding.

The construction industry was also facing supply chain issues for lumber and steel.

In all, there were 13 different bid packages.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said Monday if the new bid package gets to potential contractors within the next 30-60 days, there would still be time this year to begin site work.

“I think these costs will come down. Our initial plan had a very aggressive timeline,” he said.

The village’s first bid package got caught with the influx of construction projects which had building material prices soaring. Now that market has somewhat calmed, so Watson is hopeful the project cost will come down as well.

“But we are not backing away from this project,” the mayor said.” This is something which has been needed for some time. By taking our time with this, we believe it will pay dividends down the road.”

Watson said he wants competitive bidding as it brings down costs.

“I believe we will come back with better numbers,” he said.

Village finance director Rob Romo is crossing his fingers as the new bid package is being finalized.

“Our timing wasn’t good the first time around,” he said. “We had a tight timeline and the prices of lumber, steel and copper were crazy high. We believe we can do better.”

After the board meeting, Bradley Fire Chief Don Kaderabek agreed.

“We had one bidder in many [of the 13] categories,” he said. “With one bid we couldn’t tell if we’re getting the best bids we can.”