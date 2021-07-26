Grant Park, Bourbonnais Township win grants to update park habitats

Grant Park and Bourbonnais Township were recently awarded grants to improve the ecosystem and appearance of two local parks through ComEd’s Green Region Program with Openlands, a conservation organization based in Chicago.

Recipients get a one-time grant of up to $10,000 funded by ComEd to “support and improve natural areas in northern Illinois communities that are crucial to the quality of residents’ lives” and especially mitigate climate change’s impacts, according to a press release from ComEd.

The program gave grants to 23 public agencies in 2021, its ninth year.

“This is our first opportunity applying for this grant and we’re excited that we got it,” said Hollice Clark, executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District. “We’ll probably be applying for more.”

The district will use its $3,500 grant to develop an arboretum in Willowhaven Park & Nature Center along the trail between the dog park and the center, according to Clark.

“We’re going to plant the trees along the trail and they’ll be native to the area,” Clark said.

The trail will use climate-resilient trees to create bioswales, which are shallow, landscaped depressions designed to capture stormwater runoff and remove debris, and also feature flowers that will attract pollinators, according to the press release.

Grant Park will use the grant to move forward with renovating an existing gazebo and add a fountain, pollinator garden and related signage, according to a ComEd press release. A pollinator garden is a garden that is planted predominately with flowers that provide nectar or pollen for a wide range of pollinating insects.

Village Mayor Jamie Hawkins estimated the gazebo, which is on the grounds of Grant Park Community Park, is around 100 years old. The grant will help restore it to its original condition, she said.

Clark said the park district has until March 17, 2023, to finish the project, but is currently working on ordering trees and hopes to finish the arboretum trail sooner.

“Probably this time next year, this will be completed,” he said.

The Green Region Program has awarded over $1.5 million to northern Illinois municipalities, helping fund over 200 open-space projects and protecting approximately 1,000 acres of land.

More details can be found at <a href="http://Openlands.org/GreenRegion" target="_blank">Openlands.org/GreenRegion</a>.

<strong>Bourbonnais Township</strong>

To develop an arboretum in Willowhaven Park & Nature Center with trees native to the area.

<strong>Grant Park</strong>

To renovate an existing gazebo and add a fountain, pollinator garden and related signage.