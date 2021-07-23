New Dollar General opens on Route 17

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Dollar General at 4533 W. Route 17 near Limestone is now open for business.

It is the 19th location of the general store-style retailer in a 20-mile radius of Kankakee. There’s nine in the cluster from Bourbonnais to Aroma Park.

The new location includes the usual selection of products as well as home décor and an expanded party preparation selection, according to a company press release.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday, according to the company’s website.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Kankakee store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, the press release said. Find openings at <a href="https://careers.dollargeneral.com" target="_blank">careers.dollargeneral.com</a>.

To commemorate the new location's opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to Taft Primary School as it donates over 100,000 books with the Kellogg Company to schools near new store openings, according to a press release.

Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store can apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. More information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs can be found at <a href="http://dgliteracy.com" target="_blank">dgliteracy.com</a>.