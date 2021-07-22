AUTO: Wilmington native Brown living her dream with Team Penske

Caitlyn Brown was too young to remember much more from her first few trips to the Kankakee County Speedway other than making mud pies out of the dirt that dozens of amateur drivers took turns navigating on Friday nights. After all, she was only 2 years old when she began making trips from Wilmington.

But by the time Brown graduated eighth grade, she was becoming seasoned as a mechanic and began driving and fixing up her own four-cylinder car on Friday nights, joining grandfather Bill, father Joe and sister Breanne in the family tradition of racing in Kankakee, but she also could tell she enjoyed the work on the outside of the car rather than the inside.

“I always knew I enjoyed racing and always had fun, but I also knew I didn’t have that much talent,” Brown said. “I knew I enjoyed working on the car a lot and that if I wanted to be involved in NASCAR, it would be as a mechanic.”

In fact, Brown’s mother, Danielle, still remembers the brief conversation she first had with her daughter about her primetime goals of working for one of auto racing’s most prestigious teams in both NASCAR and IndyCar.

“I remember when [Caitlyn] was about 12, and we were in the car, and she said, ‘Mom, I’m gonna work for Team Penske,’” Danielle said.

While at Wilmington, the 2017 graduate kept active in softball, basketball and golf in addition to racing and several other extracurricular activities. Wilmington assistant principal Jeff Reents said he knew during her time as a Wildcat that Brown had the chance to reach the lofty goals she already had set for herself.

“Caitlyn was someone [who] stood out to me because of her work ethic and her determination,” Reents said. “Whatever she set her mind to, she accomplished. ... She was also a very caring person to both her teammates and classmates.”

<strong>Finding her lane</strong>

Halfway through her high school career, Brown stumbled upon what seemed like her perfect post-secondary option when she learned about the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C.

As a way to transition smoothly from Wilmington to the heart of auto racing, Brown first planned to take her general courses at Universal Technical Institute in Lisle. But with her sights set on reaching the highest level, she quickly realized she needed to get to Mooresville as soon as possible to begin chasing her dreams.

“I knew that in order to make connections and get my foot in the door as soon as I could, the best option was to go to Mooresville, take classes and get involved in the community there, which ended up being the best choice I ever made,” Brown said. “As soon as I moved there, I got involved with a local race team and slowly got my foot in the door.”

Brown began making connections left and right, eventually filling up her schedule. After classes from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brown went to her part-time job at ButlerBuilt Racing Seats before spending her nights making connections and working at the race shop.

By 2018, just one year after graduating high school, Brown graduated from NASCAR Technical Institute with Director’s Honors, the Roger Penske Outstanding Student Award — named after the owner of the team Brown had the childhood goal of working for — and also set a record for volunteer hours at Universal Technical Institute, clocking about 1,300 volunteer hours in addition to her time working and attending school.

“At that school, you very much have to show up and want it and put in the effort to get the most that you can out of it,” Brown said. “I went in every day, focused and with that mindset to get the most out of it and learn the most from my instructors.”

<strong>Making history</strong>

That perspective and work ethic, which she said she inherited from her dad, helped Brown achieve her goal of working for Team Penske as a mechanic by 2019. Already working her dream job as a college graduate, Brown was presented with an opportunity in February that would have her making history by Memorial Day — serving as a member of the first all-women’s pit crew at the Indy 500.

Brown joined Paretta Autosport’s crew (Team Penske helped provide support) for driver Simona de Silvestro, a team that was created with IndyCar’s Race for Equality and Change program that launched in 2020. Nearly all members of the entire team were women, including all members of the pit team and de Silvestro, making the Wilmington native a part of history.

“I was asked during the month of May what the impact was we were [going to] have, and I remember saying I didn’t think I’d know for a couple months; well, it’s been a couple months, and I’ve definitely seen it,” Brown said. “I remember a few weeks ago we were at Mid-Ohio [Sports Car Course], and we saw a couple girls walking around in Paretta shirts. ... You never know the impact you’ll have.”

Just qualifying for the actual race was a tough test for Brown and her team, as they made the race by qualifying in the 33rd and final position.

“[The team] made jokes that it was hard to talk to me all week; I was super stressed, and it was intense,” Brown said. “It was crazy, and looking back now, it was a proud moment.”

As stressed as Brown was during the race and proud in reflection, that’s the level of elation her parents felt watching their daughter hop over the pit wall at the sport’s biggest race.

“Nobody could go 10 minutes without crying. ... It’s the biggest spectacle in motor sports, and that’s your daughter going over the wall,” Joe said. “I still can’t believe it happened.”

<strong>Adding to the duties</strong>

Brown’s team finished 31st, but when the race ended, her opportunity in the IndyCar series was just beginning. After spending time exclusively on the NASCAR side of operations before her historic feat this past Memorial Day weekend, Brown is splitting her time in both NASCAR and IndyCar for the rest of 2021 before making a full-time transition to the IndyCar circuit next season.

For the remainder of the year, Brown will continue spending weekdays working on fuel cells for the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series Penske cars, including 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano, 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski and one of Brown’s favorite drivers growing up, Ryan Blaney. On weekends, Brown travels as a front-end mechanic for driver Simon Pagenaud.

“I definitely want to be involved in any way I can and do as much as I can, so any opportunity I get, I’m [going to] take ...” Brown said. “I’m slowly checking off the little goals, but the big one is to stay with Team Penske as long as I can.”

<strong>Making the family proud</strong>

Brown’s at the peak of her profession with Penske, but she’s not far removed from the days of mud pie dinners on Friday nights before becoming the latest in a family of auto racing lovers.

“I know how much racing means to me and my family; it’s brought us all together,” Brown said. “To do it at this level now is humbling.”

When her parents watch their youngest daughter, both in person or on TV, they remember the young girl who said she wanted to work for Team Penske before she fully understood what that entailed. And they’re watching her do just that.

“I think when you look at it, a lot of it was meant to be for her,” Joe said. “And we’re at the point now where we don’t even know what’s [going to] happen next.”