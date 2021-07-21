Tetter resigns from City Council

After nearly eight years on the Kankakee City Council, 7th Ward Alderman Fred Tetter announced his resignation. Tetter was first elected in April 2013.

Tetter’s resignation is effective July 31. He was not in attendance at Monday’s City Council meeting, and his statement was read by fellow Democrat and 7th Ward Alderman Carl Brown during the meeting.

“It is time to move on to the next phase of my life, enjoy the pleasures of living and spending quality time with my family and friends,” Brown read to fellow council members. “I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the citizens of Kankakee. And more importantly to the residents of the 7th Ward. It’s been an honor to serve. In closing, I wish all of you the very best. Thank you.”

Brown said he will miss his fellow alderman and all that he did for the 7th Ward.

Mayor Chris Curtis said Tetter came on to the council about six months after he did in 2013, and the two sat next to one another for eight years as aldermen. He said Tetter’s resignation was a shock.

“I understand he wants to enjoy his eight grandkids,” Curtis said. “... I want to thank him for the service to the community. I did reach out to him when he let me know earlier today. I said I still want his input on some of the things that are happening on the east side because he still has got a pulse of his ward, as we’re doing projects there. And maybe he can help with a little bit of the burden on Alderman Brown, but he did say he would continue to be an active citizen and giving his thoughts and ideas.

“I’d like to thank him for his eight-plus years to the 7th Ward and the citizens of Kankakee.”

For the second time in his nearly three-month tenure as mayor, Curtis will have to name a replacement alderman. Lance Marczak, a Republican in the 4th Ward, was named in June to take the place of Frank Hasik IV, who was elected in April but could not take the seat because of a work conflict.

Hasik is a Kankakee Environmental Services Utilities employee and was not able to hold the elected office at the same time he was employed by the city. Hasik was faced with the decision of sacrificing one of the two positions.